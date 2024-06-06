Other Sports

Norway Chess 2024, Preview: R Praggnanandhaa Takes On Fabiano Caruana In Penultimate Round

In the final round, post his game against Caruana, R Praggnanandhaa is set to meet Nakamura and two draws will likely attest his place in the top-10 world rankings

X | DD Live
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. Photo: X | DD Live
info_icon

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will take on Fabiano Caruana of the United States in the ninth and penultimate round of Norway chess tournament now underway in Stavanger. (More Chess News)

It's been an event of ups and downs for the Indian super-talent as he won two games under Classical and two matches under Armageddon to reach the third spot with just two rounds to come.

The highlight has been his two victories in Classical over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway and No. 2 Caruana earlier in the tournament and the downside has been three losses under Armageddon.

Carlsen, on 14.5 points, leads the fray with three victories in the Classical and he is followed by American Hikaru Nakamura who is a full point behind. Praggnanandhaa, on 12 points, is third in the standings ahead of Firouzja Alireza of France who has 11 points. Caruana, on nine points, is the next in standings ahead of World champion Ding Liren of China, who seems poised to finish last.

While it looks like a direct contest between Carlsen and Nakamura for the top spot, Praggnanandhaa would like to hold on to his new status of world No. 10 that he achieved with some handy rating gains thus far.

In the final round, post his game against Caruana, Praggnanandhaa is set to meet Nakamura and two draws will likely attest his place in the top-10 world rankings.

Carlsen has to meet Alireza in the next round followed by Caruana in the finale, and the only person who can overtake him is Nakamura who still has a terribly off-form Ding Liren of China in the next round as white.

File photo of India's 18-year-old chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. - X/Praggnanandhaa
Norway Chess: R Praggnanandhaa Gives Magnus Carlsen Taste Of Own Medicine - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the women's section. Wenjun Ju is ahead on 14.5 points and has a 1.5 points lead over Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine. R Vaishali and Tingjie Lei of China share the third spot on 11.5 points apiece. Koneru Humpy is a distant fifth on 8.5, having a 2.5 points lead over last placed Pia Cramling of Sweden.

In the penultimate round, Vaishali will take on Lei as black, while Humpy has the white pieces against Ju. Muzychuk meets veteran Cramling who has done decently being 61 years.

Things are unlikely to change much in this section unless Humpy can find her magical touch and beat Wenjun in the $1,61,000 prize-money event.

Pairings (Round 9): Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 9) vs R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 12); Firouzja Alireza (Fra, 11) vs Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 14.5); Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 13.4) vs Ding Liren (Chn, 4.5).

Women: Tingjie Lei (Chn, 11.5) vs R Vaishali (Ind, 11.5); Koneru Humpy (Ind, 8) vs Wenjun Ju (Chn, 14.5); Pia Cramling (Swe, 5.5) vs Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 13).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Flood Condition Improves; Nearly 1.3 Lakh Still Hit
  2. AAP-Cong Alliance Only For LS Polls, No Tie-Up For Delhi Assembly Polls Yet: AAP Leader Gopal Rai
  3. 2023 Parliament Security Breach: Delhi LG Gives Nod To Prosecute 6 Accused Under UAPA
  4. Mumbai: Residents Pelt Stones At Civic Staff, Cops During Anti-Encroachment Drive; Several Injured
  5. Public Has Taught BJP A Lesson In Lok Sabha Polls: Akhilesh Yadav
Entertainment News
  1. Farah Khan Unspools Memories Of The Cinema Where She Watched Her First Film
  2. Watching Sathyaraj On ‘Munjya’ Set Was Like An Acting Class For Sharvari Wagh
  3. David Dhawan Shares Daughter-In-Law Natasha Dalal, Newborn Grand-Daughter's Health Updates
  4. Randeep Hooda Says He Made ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ To Let World Know Of India Beyond Gandhi
  5. Cinematic Pride Experience: 5 Titles That You Need To Binge-Watch This Pride Month
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK Reeling, Lose Three Wickets In Dallas
  2. Norway Chess 2024, Preview: R Praggnanandhaa Takes On Fabiano Caruana In Penultimate Round
  3. Sunil Chhetri Retires: India Share Spoils With Kuwait In Captain's Swansong
  4. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri Retires As India Play Out A Goalless Draw Against Kuwait
  5. Boston Celtics Vs Dallas Mavericks, NBA Finals Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When, Where To Watch - All Details
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win