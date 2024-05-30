That Indian chess is on an all-time high is a known, accepted, celebrated fact. With young guns like D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi firing at every given opportunity, the world is sitting up and taking notice. Thursday (May 30, 2024) brought along with it another cause for pride, as Praggnanandhaa pulled off his first-ever classical game victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger. (More Chess News)