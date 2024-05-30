Other Sports

Norway Chess: R Praggnanandhaa Gives Magnus Carlsen Taste Of Own Medicine - Watch

The 18-year-old R Praggnanandhaa has moved into sole lead at the Norway Chess tournament after his first-ever classical game victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen. Pragg's confident body language en route the win caught the eye of many

R Praggnanandhaa file photo, Twitter handle
File photo of India's 18-year-old chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. Photo: X/Praggnanandhaa
info_icon

That Indian chess is on an all-time high is a known, accepted, celebrated fact. With young guns like D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi firing at every given opportunity, the world is sitting up and taking notice. Thursday (May 30, 2024) brought along with it another cause for pride, as Praggnanandhaa pulled off his first-ever classical game victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger. (More Chess News)

With the landmark win, the 18-year-old Indian has moved into sole lead at the event and will be eyeing another major triumph. But regardless of the eventual outcome, what caught the eye of many was the Chennai lad's body language en route Thursday's win.

While he was still engrossed in the battle over the board with the mighty Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa (or 'Pragg', as he is affectionately known) casually stood up and paced around as the numero uno pondered his next move. The prodigious Indian's confidence was evident and lauded by chess lovers. You can watch a video of the moment below.

Carlsen is known for his nonchalance while in action, and social media users pointed out that what Pragg did, was essentially give him a taste of his own medicine. "Magnus experienced what others felt against him," one user commented. Another dubbed it "uno reverse".

As for the 18-year-old, though, it is all about doing what comes naturally to him. Asked the significance of him drinking water during matches, Pragg had a refreshingly straightforward response to it. You can watch the video below to find out what the high-flying Grandmaster said.

With his maiden classical game victory over Carlsen, Pragg stands atop the Norway Chess leader board with 5.5 points after three rounds. But he is not the only one from his family who is shining abroad. Playing alongside him at the same tournament, Pragg's GM sister R Vaishali holds the top spot in the women's competition, also with 5.5 points.

