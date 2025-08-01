NBA News: New York Knicks, Mikal Bridges Agree To 4-Year, 150m Dollar Extension - Report

The New York Knicks and forward Mikal Bridges have agreed to a four-year, $150million contract extension, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday.
Bridges’ extension clocks in just under the maximum $156milion that he was eligible for.
The deal potentially keeps Bridges, 28, under contract through the 2029-30 season and ensures that the Knicks’ core of Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby can stay together for at least the next two seasons.
Towns, who is extension-eligible this offseason, has the shortest deal of the group with a player option for the 2027-28 season.
In addition to being a versatile, two-way forward, Bridges is the NBA’s current iron-man, having played 556 consecutive regular-season games.
Bridges was more of a role player early in his career with the Phoenix Suns before being part of the trade package sent to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
In Brooklyn, Bridges took on more offensive responsibilities and averaged over 20 points per game.
The Knicks acquired him a year ago, sending five first-round picks to the Nets.
Despite struggling with his long-range shooting at times, Bridges averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season for the 51-win Knicks.
New York is looking to build on last season's Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the franchise’s first in 25 years.
While the Knicks’ core players remain, the team has made plenty of changes elsewhere, most notably Mike Brown replacing Tom Thibodeux as head coach.
New York also bolstered its bench unit by adding free agents Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson.