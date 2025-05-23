Neeraj Chopra At Janusz Kusocinski Memorial Highlights: Indian Ace Finishes Second With 84.14m Throw; Julian Weber Wins Again

Neeraj Chopra is the reigning world javelin throw champion and a double Olympic medallist. Photo: File/AP

Neeraj Chopra saved his (relative) best for the last, coming up with an 84.14m effort in his sixth and final throw to finish second at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial athletics meet in Chorzow, Poland on Friday (May 23). The Indian javelin throw spearhead had a sluggish start and recorded three foul throws, but dug deep to overtake two-time world champion Anderson Peters at the end. Julian Weber took first place with a best throw of 86.12m, while for Neeraj, this was the 22nd competition in a row where he finished within the top two. Catch the highlights from the Indian double Olympic medallist's event in Poland, as it happened.

23 May 2025, 08:46:41 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Start Time, Streaming The javelin throw event of the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial begins at 9:45pm IST. The meet will be live streamed on TVP Sports. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

23 May 2025, 09:08:03 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Starting List Apart from Chopra, Weber and Peters, home favourite Marcin Krukowski (PB: 89.55m) and his compatriots Cyprian Mrzyglod (PB: 84.97m) and Roch Krukowski, Andrian Mardare (86.66m) of Moldova and Ukraine's Artur Felfner (PB: 84.32m) feature in tonight's event. Starting list below:

23 May 2025, 09:27:39 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: What Happened To NC Classic? Chopra was supposed to be hosting the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a world-class athletics event in Bengaluru envisioned by the 27-year-old from Khandra, on May 24. But the India-Pakistan conflict put paid to those plans and the global athletics star is now instead in Poland to keep his season going.

23 May 2025, 09:49:51 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Javelin Throw Event Underway It's time! Neeraj Chopra has arrived and the javelin throw event has begun in Chorzow. Poland's Roch Krukowski and Ukraine's Artur Felfner both begin with foul throws. Anderson Peters comes up with an 80.72m effort, first up. Julian Weber does marginally better with an 80.77m throw.

23 May 2025, 09:58:17 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Invalid Throw 1 From Indian And here is Neeraj. He limbers up, gets into his stride and lets the spear fly, but doesn't get the desired rhythm and distance. The throw appeared to be just a shade over the 75m mark, and Chopra expectedly walks over the line to make it a foul throw. The Indian often does this to avoid getting sub-par throws registered in his name.

23 May 2025, 10:08:39 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: 81.28m With Indian's 2nd Throw Chopra is able to get a bit more momentum going with his second throw, and registers an 81.28m effort now. But Julian Weber takes the early lead with a strong 86.12m to his name. Chopra third after Weber and Anderson Peters (81.48m) now.

23 May 2025, 10:15:08 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Foul Third Throw Chopra's third throw has not been shown on live stream yet, amid other athletics events going on. But the official website shows an X, meaning another foul throw. Neeraj, with a second throw measuring 81.28m, is still third after Weber (86.12m) and Peters (83.24m).

23 May 2025, 10:26:37 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Throw 4 Also Invalid Neeraj not getting the kind of rhythm he would like, and comes with another below-par effort that is between the 75m and 80m mark. He steps over the line again, and that's his third foul throw in four attempts. Meanwhile, for those wondering where is Arshad Nadeem, the Pakistani javelin thrower will be headed to Gumi, Republic of Korea for the Asian Athletics Championships, scheduled for 27-31 May. From India, the likes of Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable and Tejaswin Shankar will be in action there.

23 May 2025, 10:34:38 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: 81.80m With Fifth Throw A marginal improvement for the Indian, who now registers 81.80m with his fifth and penultimate throw. This is only his second valid throw, the first one being pegged at 81.28m. He remains in third place behind Weber and Peters.

23 May 2025, 10:49:30 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Janusz Kusocinski Memorial: Indian Improves To 84.14m On an evening when things didn't go his way, Neeraj Chopra saves his (relative) best for the last, coming up with an 84.14m effort in his sixth and final throw to overtake Anderson Peters and finish second in Poland. Julian Weber takes first place with a best throw of 86.12m.