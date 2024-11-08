Other Sports

NBA: Lakers Coach Redick Storms Out Of Press Conference After Grizzlies Defeat

The Lakers were beaten 131-114 by the Memphis Grizzlies, bringing their record to 4-4, and Redick had been asked about his team's lack of energy on the night

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick stormed out of a press conference on Wednesday night, frustrated with reporters' line of questioning. (More Sports News)

The Lakers were beaten 131-114 by the Memphis Grizzlies, bringing their record to 4-4, and Redick had been asked about his team's lack of energy on the night.

Having previously called for his team to match the commitment shown by LeBron James, he grew frustrated with being pressed by reporters on the subject.

Clearly frustrated about the Lakers' early-season form, when asked about his approach to getting the team to play like James, Redick replied: "I just did." He then put the microphone down, got up and left the press conference.

"He played hard," Redick had said earlier in the press conference, when talking about James.

"Almost 40 years old, played the hardest on our team. Says a lot about him." When asked if he was pleased with the effort from the rest of the team, he said: "No one is."

This comes at a time when the Lakers have assigned rookie Bronny James, LeBron's son, to their G League affiliate South Bay.

But James will be on the Lakers' roster for Friday's games against the Philadelphia 76ers, with the plan for him to only play G League home games as he goes between the Lakers and South Boy.

Redick confirmed last month that the "plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one."

