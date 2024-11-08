Other Sports

Milwaukee Bucks 123-100 Utah Jazz, NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores 31 In Return To Help Snap Slide

Antetokounmpo was back in action after missing a 116-114 loss at Cleveland on Monday night because of a right adductor strain

Giannis-Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 07, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Damian Lillard scored 34 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds in his return after a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a six-game skid, beating the Utah Jazz 123-100 on Thursday night. (More NBA News)

Antetokounmpo was back in action after missing a 116-114 loss at Cleveland on Monday night because of a right adductor strain.

The Bucks hadn’t lost six straight games since March 2015. They avoided their first seven-game skid since March 2014, when they dropped eight in a row.

Jordan Clarkson had 18 off the bench to lead the Jazz.

Utah led 71-70 before the Bucks took command with a 17-1 run late in the third quarter. Lillard and Antetokounmpo combined to score Milwaukee’s first 15 points in that spurt.

Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George - null
NBA: Paul George Faces Mixed Reaction On Return To Los Angeles Clippers – Surprising Boos Included

BY Stats Perform

Antetokounmpo had six offensive rebounds to increase his career total to 1,469 and become Milwaukee's career leader. Marques Johnson, now part of the Bucks' television broadcast team, had 1,468 offensive rebounds with the Bucks from 1977-84.

Edwards’ all-around game powers Wolves

Anthony Edwards had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Chicago Bulls 135-119.

Julius Randle had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Rudy Gobert tallied 21 with nine boards for the Wolves, who rallied from a 13-point deficit for their second straight win.

It was Chicago's fourth consecutive loss. Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points for the Bulls on 11-for-15 shooting and Coby White had 24 points and eight assists.

Chicago led 95-90 after three quarters, but Minnesota controlled the action in the fourth. Randle's driving layup lifted the Timberwolves to a 107-106 lead with 6:47 left.

Trailing 106-101 in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves rattled off a 12-0 run to take the lead for the first time since the game’s opening minutes. Two 3s by Edwards gave the Wolves a 113-106 advantage and forced the Bulls to call a timeout.

Minnesota shot 70.8% from the field in the fourth, including 6 for 11 from 3.

Spurs run past Trail Blazers

Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham each had 17 points and the San Antonio Spurs handled the Portland 118-105 in their fourth game without coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich has been out since having a medical episode Saturday before a home game against Minnesota. Prior to the game Thursday, Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson said the team is unsure when Popovich will return.

Zach Collins and Julian Champagnie added 14 points apiece to help the Spurs snap a two-game skid. Branham exited two minutes into the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle.

Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Portland, while Jerami Grant added 21 points and Anfernee Simons contributed 19.

With Portland trailing 64-62, San Antonio was able to extend the lead to four points on a 3-pointer by Branham and off-the-ball foul on Grant that Victor Wembanyama converted into a free throw. The play gave the Spurs a 68-62 lead.

San Antonio reserves Branham, Johnson, Collins and Blake Wesley combined for 58 points.

