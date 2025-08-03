Luka Doncic Signs Extension With Los Angeles Lakers, Skips Free Agency

Luka Doncic, a five-time All-NBA first team selection, had a player option for 2026-27 on the five-year, $215 million extension he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2021

Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic dribbles vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Luka Dončić will not reach free agency after this season after he and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a three-year, $165 million maximum extension on Saturday.

ESPN reported the terms of the massive new deal, which Doncic later confirmed via social media.

"I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud," Doncic wrote in a post on X. "Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning."

Doncic, a five-time All-NBA first team selection, had a player option for 2026-27 on the five-year, $215 million extension he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2021. He will now be able to opt out prior to the 2028-29 season, as the new deal includes a $57.6 million player option in the final year.

The 26-year-old was dealt to the Lakers by the Mavericks in February in one of the most stunning trades in NBA history, with 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis going to Dallas as part of the blockbuster swap.

Doncic helped the Lakers earn the No. 3 seed for the Western Conference playoffs by averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28 games following the trade. The Lakers went 18-10 in those contests, though they were defeated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the postseason. 

The 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year is now set to eventually be the face of the Lakers' franchise with LeBron James turning 41 in December and potentially entering his final season.

“Today is a monumental moment for our franchise. Luka Dončić’s future is with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said in a team statement. “Luka is one of the game’s most transcendent players, and his on-court dominance and passion is without compare. From the moment Luka became a Laker, there was an immediate connection and admiration between Luka and our fanbase. You can feel it in your spirit when you attend a Lakers game."

Doncic has developed into one of the league's premier players since being taken with the third overall pick of the 2018 draft. The Slovenia native has averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists over seven seasons, making him the only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game while playing 400 or more contests.

The superstar guard's best season came in 2023-24, when he won the league's scoring title by averaging 33.9 points along with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists over 70 games for Dallas and finished third in voting for league MVP.

Doncic then became the first player in NBA history to lead the playoffs in points, rebounds, assists and steals while leading the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals.

"Luka is an absolute killer on the court, and blends that with a unique generosity and care for the community," Pelinka said. "Above all else, Luka will lead our franchise to pursue future championships, a goal that will forever define the Lakers.”

