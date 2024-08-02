Lovlina Borgohain Vs Li Qian, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Boxing Women's 75Kg Quarter-Final

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced o the quarter-finals of the women's 75kg event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 with a comfortable win over Norway's Sunniva Hofstad. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Borgohain, who is seeded eighth, defeated the unseeded Norwegian by an unanimous decision. The Assamese picked up a 5-0 victory.
However, her quarter-finalist is top-seed Li Qian of Republic of China. Qian is a two-time Olympic medallist and also won the Asian Games gold in Hangzhou last year.
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Boxing Live Streaming Details
When to watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Quarter-Final boxing match?
Lovlina Borgohain Vs Li Qian, Paris Olympic Games 2024, quarter-final women’s 75kg category boxing match is scheduled at 3:02 PM IST on Sunday, August 4.
Where to watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Quarter-Final boxing match?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to live stream Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Quarter-Final boxing match at the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.