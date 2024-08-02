Other Sports

Lovlina Borgohain Vs Li Qian, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Boxing Women's 75Kg Quarter-Final

Paris Olympics 2024: Here are the live streaming details for the Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian quarter-final boxing match in the women’s 75kg category

Lovlina Borgohain. Boxing, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP Photo
Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after defeating Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in their women's 75 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced o the quarter-finals of the women's 75kg event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 with a comfortable win over Norway's Sunniva Hofstad. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Borgohain, who is seeded eighth, defeated the unseeded Norwegian by an unanimous decision. The Assamese picked up a 5-0 victory.

However, her quarter-finalist is top-seed Li Qian of Republic of China. Qian is a two-time Olympic medallist and also won the Asian Games gold in Hangzhou last year.

India's Lovlina Borgohain (left) in action against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in her opening bout in Paris on Wednesday. - AP
Lovlina Borgohain One Win Away From Paris Olympics Medal - Check Indian Boxer's Next Opponent

BY PTI

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Boxing Live Streaming Details

When to watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Quarter-Final boxing match?

Lovlina Borgohain Vs Li Qian, Paris Olympic Games 2024, quarter-final women’s 75kg category boxing match is scheduled at 3:02 PM IST on Sunday, August 4.

Where to watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Quarter-Final boxing match?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to live stream Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian, Quarter-Final boxing match at the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

