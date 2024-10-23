Other Sports

'It's Always Been Family First', Says Lebron James After Historic NBA Outing With Son Bronny

The Lakers have declined to speculate on how long Bronny will stay on their NBA roster, but Bronny expressed his gratitude at being able to share the court with his father

LeBron-James-Bronny-James-Together-In-NBA
LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father and son to play in the NBA together.
info_icon

LeBron James said that it was "always family over everything" after making NBA history alongside son Bronny during the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener. (More Sports News)

LeBron and Bronny checked into the game together with four minutes left in the second quarter, becoming the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.

The pair spent over two and a half minutes on the court together and in those minutes, Bronny was credited with one offensive rebound on a put-back attempt and finished 0-for-2 from the field.

Bronny also missed an open three-pointer, but left the court to a standing ovation. However, he did not feature again in the Lakers' 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - null
NBA: Lebron James, Son Bronny Make History In Los Angeles Lakers' Win Over Minnesota

BY Stats Perform

LeBron, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, notched 16 points along with five rebounds and four assists, but was left emotional when asked to describe the historic moment. 

"It's always been family over everything," LeBron said.

"For me, I lost a lot of time because of this league, committing to this league, being on the road on times, missing a lot of [Bronny's] things, Bryce's things, Zhuri's things.

"So, to be able to have this moment where I'm working still, and I can work alongside my son – it's one of the greatest gifts I've ever got from the man above.

"I'm going to take full advantage of it."

The Lakers have declined to speculate on how long Bronny will stay on their NBA roster, but Bronny expressed his gratitude at being able to share the court with his father.

"I'm just extremely grateful for everything. I was given an amazing opportunity to come in this league and get better every day and learn every day," Bronny said. 

"Going up to the scorer's table with my dad and checking in for the first time, that's a crazy moment I will never forget."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup: Mohammad Haris Stars With Unbeaten 71 | PAK-A - 179/4 In 20 Overs
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Pant Overtakes Kohli In Batter's List; Bumrah Tops Bowling Chart
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
  4. Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2nd SF Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  5. Bhutan Vs Maldives Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 2: BHU Bat First In Gelephu - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Head Coach Thomas Frank Aiming To Rediscover Brentford’s Character
  2. Paris Saint-Germain Held To 1-1 Draw By PSV Eindhoven In Champions League - In Pics
  3. Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 PSV, Champions League: Marquinhos Laments Efficiency In UCL Draw
  4. Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, UCL: 'Extraordinary' Vinicius Will Win Ballon D'or, Says Ancelotti
  5. Champions League: Vinicius Junior's Hat-Trick Helps Real Madrid Beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-2 Germany Live Hockey Score, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: Lukas Windfeder Doubles GER Advantage
  2. GB Vs MAS Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Juniors Match
  3. New Zealand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZ Vs JPN Juniors
  4. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  5. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Raps Social Media Platform X Over Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines
  2. 5 Killed After Building Collapses In Bengaluru Due To Heavy Rains, Search Ops Underway
  3. Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Floods, Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls
  4. Kashmir Academic Calendar: November Session Restoration Under Review
  5. Day In Pics: October 23, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Swamps Provinces In Widespread Flooding; Many People Trapped
  2. Iraqi Forces Kill Islamic State Group Commander And 8 Other Officials
  3. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Foiled Assassination Probe
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested