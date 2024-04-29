Other Sports

India's Anirban Lahiri Lands T-14 Spot In LIV Golf Adelaide

Anirban Lahiri, who shot 65-71 in the first two rounds, ended at 13-under. In his final round of 67, he had six birdies and one bogey

Anirban Lahiri/X
Anirban Lahiri landed on T-14 Spot in the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament. Photo: Anirban Lahiri/X
Anirban Lahiri shot 5-under 67 and finished T-14 in the Liv Golf Adelaide as Brendan Steele won the individual title with a gritty 4-under 68 to finish at 18 under. He was one stroke better than Louis Oosthuizen. (More Sports News)

Lahiri, who shot 65-71 in the first two rounds, ended at 13-under. In his final round of 67, he had six birdies and one bogey.

Shane Lowry from Ireland celebrates alongside teammate Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland after birdieing the 18th hole, securing a tie for the lead and concluding their first round at the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, LA on Thursday, April 25, 2024. - AP
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans: Rory McIlroy-Shane Lowry Shares Lead At TPC Louisiana

BY Associated Press

Hometown team Ripper GC, captained by Cameron Smith, beat the all-South African Stinger GC on the second playoff hole to capture a victory at The Grange Golf Course. The team comprised  Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert.

Steele entered the final round with a one-stroke lead and produced a string of five consecutive birdies to give himself enough cushion against the hard-charging Oosthuizen, who shot a 7-under 65.

