Elavenil Valarivan (in pic) and Sandeep Singh along with Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will represent India at the mixed 10m air rifle event. Photo: NRAI

Elavenil Valarivan (in pic) and Sandeep Singh along with Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will represent India at the mixed 10m air rifle event. Photo: NRAI