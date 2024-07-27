Team pairings of Olympian Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh, and Ramita and Arjun Babuta will take the first shot at medal among the shooting squad when India's 10m Air Rifle Mixed teams compete In Paris Olympics 2024 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Saturday, July 27. (More Sports News)
One of the most promising teams going to represent India in the Paris Olympics 2024 is the 21-member strong Indian shooting contingent.
The Indian shooters turned many heads as they made history by securing a record 21 quotas for the Paris Olympics. This remarkable feat underlined the country's dominance in the sport and set up the stage for a promising medal haul.
India's two mixed pairs face a tough challenge as they compete against a formidable field of 28 teams. The reigning champions, China's Du Lingshu and Han Jiayu, will be looking to defend their title.
The United States, represented by Tokyo silver medalist Mary Carolynn Tucker and her new partner Ryan Kissell, and the host nation France, with Manon Herbulot and Romain Aufrere, are also expected to be strong contenders.
Speaking ahead of D-day, Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, High Performance Director of the team said, “The team is in a good space and have been training and preparing hard. I don’t see any reason why we should not have a bright start to the Paris Games.”
Paris Olympics 2024: India's Mixed 10m Air Rifle Teams
10m air rifle mixed team:
Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan
Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal
Paris Olympics 2024: Shooting Live Streaming In India
When to watch Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification, Medal Round In India?
The qualification rounds will start at 9am local time and 12.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and the top four combined scores after each of the two shooters in a team fire 30-shots each, make it to the medal rounds.
The qualification round will be followed by the final bronze medal match between the third and fourth placed teams (2pm IST) and then the top two match-up for the gold.
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.