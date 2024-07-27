Other Sports

Indian Shooters In Action, Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team, Paris 2024 Shooting Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Live Streaming Details for Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team event - know when and where to watch Indian shooters in action

Elavenil-Valarivan-NRAI-Photo
Elavenil Valarivan (in pic) and Sandeep Singh along with Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will represent India at the mixed 10m air rifle event. Photo: NRAI
info_icon

Team pairings of Olympian Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh, and Ramita and Arjun Babuta will take the first shot at medal among the shooting squad when India's 10m Air Rifle Mixed teams compete In Paris Olympics 2024 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Saturday, July 27. (More Sports News)

One of the most promising teams going to represent India in the Paris Olympics 2024 is the 21-member strong Indian shooting contingent.

The Indian shooters turned many heads as they made history by securing a record 21 quotas for the Paris Olympics. This remarkable feat underlined the country's dominance in the sport and set up the stage for a promising medal haul.

India's two mixed pairs face a tough challenge as they compete against a formidable field of 28 teams. The reigning champions, China's Du Lingshu and Han Jiayu, will be looking to defend their title.

The United States, represented by Tokyo silver medalist Mary Carolynn Tucker and her new partner Ryan Kissell, and the host nation France, with Manon Herbulot and Romain Aufrere, are also expected to be strong contenders.

Speaking ahead of D-day, Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, High Performance Director of the team said, “The team is in a good space and have been training and preparing hard. I don’t see any reason why we should not have a bright start to the Paris Games.”

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Mixed 10m Air Rifle Teams

10m air rifle mixed team:

Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan

Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal

The victorious Indian men's hockey team celebrates on the podium in Hangzhou. - null
India At Paris Olympics Day 1 Live Streaming: Shooters Eye First Medal When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Paris Olympics 2024: Shooting Live Streaming In India

When to watch Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification, Medal Round In India?

The qualification rounds will start at 9am local time and 12.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and the top four combined scores after each of the two shooters in a team fire 30-shots each, make it to the medal rounds.

The qualification round will be followed by the final bronze medal match between the third and fourth placed teams (2pm IST) and then the top two match-up for the gold.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  2. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
Football News
  1. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  2. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
  3. Curtis Jones 'Happiest He's Ever Been' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  4. Nurnberg 3-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta's Men Thrashed In First Pre-Season Friendly
  5. Ederson Slams Reports Of Rift With Manchester City Backup Stefan Ortega
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Should I Send Protesting Farmers To Lahore If Delhi Entry Is Denied, Asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
  2. Typhoon Gaemi Didn't Hit This Country But Caused Severe Damage
  3. Nashik: Gangster Out Of Jail, Holds 'Comeback' Rally, Gets Sent Back To Prison
  4. Pune Porsche Crash: Over Two Months After Accident, Police Files 900-Page Chargesheet
  5. Chouhan Says UPA Rejected Swaminathan's MSP Suggestion; Cong Takes 'Delivered A Jalebi' Jibe At Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film