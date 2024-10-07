Other Sports

Olympian Dipa Karmakar Announces Retirement From Gymnastics

The leading Indian gymnast stood fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and had gained fame for successfully executing the dangerous Produnova vault

Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar
Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar. Photo: X/Dipa Karmakar
info_icon

Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announced her retirement from competitive sport on Monday (October 7, 2024) at the age of 31. (More Sports News)

The leading Indian gymnast stood fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and had gained fame for successfully executing the dangerous Produnova vault.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from competitive gymnastics. This is not an easy decision, but it feels like the right time. Gymnastics has been at the centre of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between”.

"Gymnastics has been at the centre of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between."

The celebrated gymnast had missed an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points, when she stood just outside the podium in Rio. She has since been battling several injuries, including a career-threatening ACL tear, and underwent surgery twice.

Dipa also served a doping ban and did not qualify for the Tokyo as well as Paris Olympics.

But she fought back strongly and scripted history by becoming the first Indian gymnast to win a gold medal at the Asian Gymnastics Championships in May 2024 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. 

