Other Sports

India At Paris Paralympics: Anita, Narayana's Rowing Campaign Ends With Eighth Place Finish

Making their Paralympics debut, the Indian rowers Anita and Narayana secured a timing of 8:16.96 seconds to finish second in Final B of their repechage event which was meant to determine their standings

narayana-anita-paris-paralympics-rowing-games-2024-x-narendra-modi
Indian rowers Narayana Konganapalle and Anita. Photo: X | Narendra Modi
info_icon

Asian Para Games silver medal-winning duo of Narayana Konganapalle and Anita returned empty-handed, finishing eighth overall in the PR3 mixed double sculls rowing of the Paris Paralympics on Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

Making their Paralympics debut, the Indians secured a timing of 8:16.96 seconds to finish second in Final B of their repechage event which was meant to determine their standings.

Saige Happer and Todd Vogt of the USA topped the Final B race with a timing of 7:48.38s, while Mexico's Miguel Angel Nieto Carpio and Angeles Britani Gutierrez Vieyra came behind the Indians (8:28.23s).

They had to compete in the Final B classification race for 7 to 12th spot following a third-place finish on Saturday.

The pair had finished the race with a timing of 7:54.33s, behind Ukraine (7:29.24s) and Great Britain (7:20.53s).

Indian para shuttler Manisha Ramadass at the Paris Paralympics 2024. - Screengrab | Jio Cinema
Paris Paralympics: India Confirm Medals In Badminton As Manisha Advances; Palak, Mandeep Bow Out

BY PTI

While guarding the Indian borders in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army sepoy Konganapalle had lost his left leg below the knee after stepping on a landmine in February 2015.

Anita had lost her leg in a road accident when she was 18.

The PR-3 category is meant for para-rowers with residual leg function that allows them to slide the seat during the rowing motion.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Architect Bangladesh's Stunning Series Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
  2. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  3. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  4. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  5. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
Football News
  1. Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'
  2. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  3. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  4. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  5. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  2. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  5. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-Day Custody, ED Alleges AAP MLA Dealt With 'Tainted' Money
  2. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill | What Are The Key Features
  3. Judicial System 'Grossly Injudicious': SC On Woman's 3-Decade-Long Fight Against Divorce
  4. Sandip Ghosh Sent To 8-Day CBI Custody In RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case
  5. Gwalior: Patient Dies Due To Fire In Hospital's AC Unit, Claims Family; Management Denies Charge
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  2. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  3. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  4. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  5. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
World News
  1. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  2. Russian Strike Leaves 41 People Dead, 180 Wounded In Ukraine's Poltava: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
  3. France: Man Accused Of Drugging His Wife, Arranging 72 Men Online Over Years To Rape Her
  4. Turkey To Apply For BRICS Membership As It Eyes Ties Beyond The West
  5. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final, Mona Misses Qualification; Pooja Enters Quarters In Archery