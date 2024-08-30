India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Who Is Manish Narwal, Silver Medallist In P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol (SH1) Event?

The 22-year-old Manish, winner of 50m pistol gold in Tokyo three years ago, looked determined to do an encore in Paris, leapfrogging from No.5 to the top of the heap. But just when the gold looked well within his grasp, Manish came up with a series of poor shots in the '9s', which saw him drop to second place and finally settle for silver with a score of 234.9.