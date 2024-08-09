Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics, Day 14: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know

Aman Sehrawat will fight for the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling bronze against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz, and the 4x400m relay teams will eye semi-final berths. Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, with IST timings of their events

aman-sehrawat-india-wrestler-paris-olympics-ap-photo
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the men's freestyle 57kg semi-finals at the Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8). Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
info_icon

After a disappointing, medal-less spell in the preceding days, India finally tasted success in the form of a bronze medal for the men's hockey team and silver for javelin throw icon Neeraj Chopra. On Day 14 (Friday, August 9), the Indian contingent will look to give its best in the few events that remain before the closing ceremony of Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Aman Sehrawat, the sole Indian male wrestler competing in Paris, did well to progress to the 57kg free-style semi-finals. But a defeat to the Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi meant his shot at gold ended there. Nevertheless, Aman will fight for bronze against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday.

India's Aman Sehrawat (right) reacts after winning the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarter-final at the Paris Olympics. - PTI
India's Aman Sehrawat Outclassed In Paris Olympics Semi-Finals; To Fight For Bronze Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In athletics, the men's 4x400 relay team of Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi will eye a good start to their campaign and look to qualify for the semi-finals.

The women's 4x400m relay team of Jyothika Sri Dandi, Kiran Pahal, M Poovamma Raju and Vithya Ramraj too will be in action.

India At Paris Olympics, Day 14: Full Schedule For Today's Events

Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Games, with IST timings of their events.

TIME SPORTS EVENT ATHLETE
12:30pm Golf Women's individual stroke play Rd 3 Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
02:10pm Athletics Women's 4X400m relay Rd 1 Indian women's team
02:35pm Athletics Men's 4X400m relay Rd 1 Indian men's team
10:45pm Wresting Men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match Aman Sehrawat

India At Paris Olympics, Day 14: Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 14 of Paris Olympics?

The India-interest events of Paris Olympics Day 14 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country, with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
  2. Pepe: Portugal Great Confirms Retirement From Football
  3. Spain Vs France, Paris 2024 Final: ESP Coach Denia Out To Cap Glittering Year With Olympic Gold
  4. Paris Olympics: France's Journey A 'Success', Says Henry Ahead Of Spain Final
  5. Newcastle United Sign Striker William Osula From Sheffield United
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
  2. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
  3. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  4. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  5. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
  2. Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic
  3. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  4. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  5. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  2. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  3. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  4. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  5. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
US News
  1. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  2. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  3. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
  4. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  5. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
World News
  1. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  2. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  3. Nigeria: 20 Killed In Boat Engine Explosion; Regulatory Concerns Raised
  4. Samsung Smartphones For North Korean Olympians Violate Sanctions: South Korea
  5. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Highlights: Nadeem Pips Chopra In Javelin Throw Final; Tebogo Wins Men's 200m Gold