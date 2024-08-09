After a disappointing, medal-less spell in the preceding days, India finally tasted success in the form of a bronze medal for the men's hockey team and silver for javelin throw icon Neeraj Chopra. On Day 14 (Friday, August 9), the Indian contingent will look to give its best in the few events that remain before the closing ceremony of Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Aman Sehrawat, the sole Indian male wrestler competing in Paris, did well to progress to the 57kg free-style semi-finals. But a defeat to the Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi meant his shot at gold ended there. Nevertheless, Aman will fight for bronze against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday.
In athletics, the men's 4x400 relay team of Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi will eye a good start to their campaign and look to qualify for the semi-finals.
The women's 4x400m relay team of Jyothika Sri Dandi, Kiran Pahal, M Poovamma Raju and Vithya Ramraj too will be in action.
India At Paris Olympics, Day 14: Full Schedule For Today's Events
Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Games, with IST timings of their events.
|TIME
|SPORTS
|EVENT
|ATHLETE
|12:30pm
|Golf
|Women's individual stroke play Rd 3
|Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
|02:10pm
|Athletics
|Women's 4X400m relay Rd 1
|Indian women's team
|02:35pm
|Athletics
|Men's 4X400m relay Rd 1
|Indian men's team
|10:45pm
|Wresting
|Men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match
|Aman Sehrawat
India At Paris Olympics, Day 14: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 14 of Paris Olympics?
The India-interest events of Paris Olympics Day 14 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country, with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.