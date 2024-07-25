India's rising teenage archer Bhajan Kaur finished 22nd in the women's individual recurve archery ranking round at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (July 25). Kaur was the second-ranked Indian women on display, behind Ankita Bhakat (11th) and just ahead of Deepika Kumari (23rd). (More Sports News)
The 18-year-old came up with an aggregate score of 659 from her 72 arrows. Korea's Lim Sihyeon ended on top with a six-point margin, smashing the world record with an astounding total of 694.
With her 22nd-placed finish, Kaur will meet Indonesia's Syifa Nurafifah Kamal in the first round on July 30. Parnat stood 43rd in the ranking round.
The 18-year-old Bhajan Kaur was in prime form, leading up to the Paris Olympics. The youngster had sealed her berth by striking gold in the Final Olympic Qualifier in Antalya on June 16.