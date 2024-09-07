Hunter Woodhall (right) hugs his wife and Paris 2024 gold medallist Tara Davis-Woodhall, after himself winning the men's 400 m T62 final at the 2024 Paralympics on Friday (September 6). Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

