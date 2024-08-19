Other Sports

Matsuyama Birdies Final Hole To Clinch St. Jude Championship Victory

Hideki Matsuyama birdied the final hole to clinch a two-stroke victory at the St. Jude Championship

Hideki Matsuyama won the St. Jude Championship
Hideki Matsuyama won the St. Jude Championship
info_icon

Hideki Matsuyama birdied the final hole to clinch a two-stroke victory at the St. Jude Championship. (More Sports News)

On a topsy-turvy final day in the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, overnight leader Matsuyama held his nerve at the last at TPC Southwind in Tennessee.

Matsuyama carded his worst round of the tournament on Sunday, but a cool and composed birdie putt sealed a 17 under finish and his 10th win in a playoff event.

The 2021 Masters champion held off 2024's form player Xander Schauffele, who rose up seven places after going round in 63 to tie second on 15 under along with Viktor Hovland.

World number two Scottie Scheffler placed fourth, a shot back, ahead of Sam Burns and Nick Dunlap, whose par on the final hole ensured his place in the top 50, meaning he will be able to play in the second leg of the playoffs.

That will take place next week, at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines in Colorado.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2024: Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  3. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
  4. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  5. Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23
Football News
  1. Serie A Wrap: Lazio Off To Winning Start But Roma, Bologna Stutter In Openers
  2. Real Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe's Domestic Debut Ends All Square
  3. Premier League: Guardiola Says 'Unbelievable' Haaland Is Hitting Messi, Ronaldo Levels
  4. Rennes 3-0 Lyon: Amine Gouiri Shines In Rampant Home Win
  5. Serie A: Conte Apologises To Fans After Napoli 'Melted Like Snow In The Sun' Against Verona
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  2. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  3. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  5. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  2. MUDA 'Scam': Congress To Hold State-wide Protests In Karnataka Today
  3. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Heavy Rain In Odisha, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Lashes Bengal
  4. Air Conditioner Falls From Second Floor, Kills 18-Year-Old Boy In Delhi
  5. ‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  2. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  3. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  4. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  5. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
World News
  1. Blinken, On 9th Mideast Trip Since Gaza War Began, Seeks Cease-fire Momentum As Talks To Resume
  2. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  3. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  4. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  5. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know