Golf At Paris Olympics: Japan's Hideki Matsuyama 'Satisfied' With Early Lead

The Japanese carded an impressive eight-under 63, having hit six birdies through 10 holes and no bogeys after saving a 15-foot par on the 15th

Hideki Matsuyama-paris olympics-golf
Team Japan's Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama was "satisfied" with his opening round at the Olympic Games on Thursday, but admitted there was still room for improvement if he wanted to win the gold medal. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

The Japanese carded an impressive eight-under 63, having hit six birdies through 10 holes and no bogeys after saving a 15-foot par on the 15th.

Three years ago, in his home Olympics in Tokyo, Matsuyama narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after losing a seven-way play-off for the bronze medal, but he is optimistic about his chances in Paris after making a low-scoring start.

Team Ireland's Rory McIlroy - null
Golf At Paris Olympics 2024: Rory McIlroy Says Gold Would Be One Of His Biggest Achievements In Last 10 Years

BY Stats Perform

"Fortunately, I was able to keep the ball in the fairway and left myself with a number of chances to score," Matsuyama said.

"So, in that regard, I'm satisfied with the end result. But also, still a number of things I could improve on. Definitely off to a great start and, hopefully, I can keep the momentum going for the rest of the week."

Two strokes behind him in second is reigning Open Championship winner Xander Schauffele, who looks to have picked up where he left off at Royal Troon last month.

The American is the defending champion at the Olympics after winning gold in Tokyo and carded a 65 though missed a chance to draw closer to Matsuyama on the back nine.

"It wasn't sort of the dream, stripey start that you envision as a golfer," Schauffele said. "But I'm happy to sort of ride the ship in and get away with what could have been worse.

"I missed a few putts coming in. But I'm not really sweating it too much."

