Frankfurt Marathon 2024 Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Elite German Race

Looking at previous results, Elisha Rotich perhaps has the best claim to be considered the men’s favourite. The Kenyan has proven form over the years in producing strong results in major marathons. His greatest day, so far, was victory in the Paris Marathon in 2021. The course is by no means easy and Rotich ran 2:04:21 to break the event record. Also notable was his feat in surpassing the course record time of no less than the great Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele.