Delhi Half Marathon 2024: Cheptegei And Eyayu Dominate The Run, Sawan Barwal Claims Gold - In Pics

Olympian Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda clinched his first-ever half marathon victory with a time of 59:46 at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, overcoming tough competition from Kenya’s Alex Matata and Nicholas Kipkorir. In the women's race, Ethiopia’s Alemaddis Eyayu pulled off a surprise win, edging past pre-race favorite Cynthia Limo. On the Indian front, Sawan Barwal took home gold in the Indian Elite Men's category with a personal best of 1:02:46, while Lili Das, despite battling cramps, secured a dominant victory in her debut race in the Indian Elite Women's category.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_1
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, Kenya's Alex Matata and Nicholas Kipkorir pose with their medals | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, Kenya's Alex Matata and Nicholas Kipkorir pose with their medals after winning in the 'Elite Finishers - Overall Male' category of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024, at JLN stadium in New Delhi.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_Elite Indian Female
Elite Indian Female category Winners | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Winners of the 'Elite Indian Female' category of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 pose with their medals, at JLN stadium in New Delhi.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_Sawan Barwal
Elite Indian Male' category winner Sawan Barwal | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
India's Sawan Barwal poses for pictures after finishing first in the 'Elite Indian Male' category during Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024, in New Delhi.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_1
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Participants during Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024, in New Delhi.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_Lily Das
| Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
India's Lily Das, Kavita and Priti pose for pictures after finishing first, second and third respectively in the 'Elite Indian Female' category of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024, at JLN stadium in New Delhi.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_Alex Matata
Kenya's Alex Matata and Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Kenya's Alex Matata and Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei during Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024, at JLN stadium in New Delhi.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_Manoj Yadava
Director General of Railway Protection Force Manoj Yadava | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Director General of Railway Protection Force Manoj Yadava during Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024, at JLN stadium in New Delhi.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_specially-abled participant
| Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
A specially-abled participant during Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024, in New Delhi.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_5
| Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Participants during Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 photo gallery_Priya Agarwal Hebbar
Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Priya Agarwal Hebbar | Photo: PTI
Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Priya Agarwal Hebbar takes part in the 10K category of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024, in New Delhi.

