Sports

Delhi Half Marathon 2024: Cheptegei And Eyayu Dominate The Run, Sawan Barwal Claims Gold - In Pics

Olympian Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda clinched his first-ever half marathon victory with a time of 59:46 at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, overcoming tough competition from Kenya’s Alex Matata and Nicholas Kipkorir. In the women's race, Ethiopia’s Alemaddis Eyayu pulled off a surprise win, edging past pre-race favorite Cynthia Limo. On the Indian front, Sawan Barwal took home gold in the Indian Elite Men's category with a personal best of 1:02:46, while Lili Das, despite battling cramps, secured a dominant victory in her debut race in the Indian Elite Women's category.