Other Sports

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary In Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Impressive Indian Finishes Fifth

Catch the highlights and throw-by-throw updates from the women's javelin throw F46 final at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
6 September 2024
6 September 2024
Indian Para Athlete Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary X
And that’s a wrap from the women’s javelin throw F46 final at the Paris Paralympics. Venezuela's Daniela Gil Morillo wins gold with a 43.77m throw, while Uzbekistan's Shahinakhon Yigitalieva settles for silver with 43.12m. Great Britain’s Arnold Hollie clinches bronze with a 40.59m throw. Catch highlights and throw-by-throw updates from the event, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Paralympics: India's Bhavanaben Chaudhary In Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary will take the field in the women’s javelin throw F46 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, and the event is scheduled to take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

We are moments away from the women's javelin thrown F46 final. Can India take home yet another medal to add to their historic tally?

Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

The field looks stacked with incredible talent, but there's an opportunity for Bhavanaben Chaudhary from Gujarat to put on a solid showing at the Stade de France.

Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

And what a start that is! Talk about a place to throw your personal best! Bhavanaben throws 37.31m in her first go, and is currently fourth with two more para-athletes yet to throw.

Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

Bhavanaben throws 36.40m in her second throw. The Indian fails to better her first attempt but a decent throw nevertheless. With four throws left, she is currently in sixth place. 

Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

Wow!! What a throw from Bhavanaben!! She throws 39.64m and jumps to third spot just like that. She has broken her personal best throw twice in three attempts. However, can she hold onto these medal positions?

Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

Bhavanaben continues to impress as she breaks yet another personal best, this time with a 39.70m throw in her fourth attempt. However, she slips to fourth spot. Things are looking promising with two attempts to go.

Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

Bhavanaben's fifth throw is a foul and that sees her drop to fifth. Uzbekistan's Yigitalieva is first with a best throw of 43.09m. The Indian will need a good last throw to come into medal contention.

Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

Bhavanaben finishes with a 35.39m throw. Despite her breaking a few personal records, it won’t be good enough to get a medal. However, what a final she has had! Four personal bests broken. Impressive from the Indian.

Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final

Here are the medal winners from the women's javelin throw F46 final

Daniela Gil Morillo (VEN) - Gold

Shahinakhon Yigitalieva (UZB) - Silver

Arnold Hollie (GBR) - Bronze

That's That!

Thank you so much for joining our live coverage of the women's javelin throw F46 final. Until next time, see you and take care.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope's Record-Setting Hundred Guides England On Rain-Marred Day 1
  4. SCO Vs AUS: Wicketkeeper-Batter Josh Inglis Hits 43-Ball T20I Century, Fastest By An Australian
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer Take India D's Lead To 202 Runs
Football News
  1. German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  3. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  4. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  5. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  3. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  4. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  5. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rocket Attacks In Manipur Leave One Dead, 5 Injured; Security Forces On Alert
  2. Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana
  3. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
  4. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  5. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. NASA Boeing Starliner: Challenges, Delays, And The Impact On Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore
  2. Did Putin Back Kamala Harris For The 2024 Election? Here’s What It Could Mean
  3. US, Britain And EU Sign First Ever AI Treaty. What Makes This Agreement So Important?
  4. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Calls His Arrest 'Misguided, Surprising For Several Reasons' | All About The Row
  5. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Highlights, Paris Paralympics: The Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign