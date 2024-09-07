Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary In Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Impressive Indian Finishes Fifth

Paris Paralympics: India's Bhavanaben Chaudhary In Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final
Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary will take the field in the women’s javelin throw F46 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, and the event is scheduled to take place at 10:30 PM IST.
Paris Paralympics: Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final
We are moments away from the women's javelin thrown F46 final. Can India take home yet another medal to add to their historic tally?
The field looks stacked with incredible talent, but there's an opportunity for Bhavanaben Chaudhary from Gujarat to put on a solid showing at the Stade de France.
And what a start that is! Talk about a place to throw your personal best! Bhavanaben throws 37.31m in her first go, and is currently fourth with two more para-athletes yet to throw.
Bhavanaben throws 36.40m in her second throw. The Indian fails to better her first attempt but a decent throw nevertheless. With four throws left, she is currently in sixth place.
Wow!! What a throw from Bhavanaben!! She throws 39.64m and jumps to third spot just like that. She has broken her personal best throw twice in three attempts. However, can she hold onto these medal positions?
Bhavanaben continues to impress as she breaks yet another personal best, this time with a 39.70m throw in her fourth attempt. However, she slips to fourth spot. Things are looking promising with two attempts to go.
Bhavanaben's fifth throw is a foul and that sees her drop to fifth. Uzbekistan's Yigitalieva is first with a best throw of 43.09m. The Indian will need a good last throw to come into medal contention.
Bhavanaben finishes with a 35.39m throw. Despite her breaking a few personal records, it won’t be good enough to get a medal. However, what a final she has had! Four personal bests broken. Impressive from the Indian.
Daniela Gil Morillo (VEN) - Gold
Shahinakhon Yigitalieva (UZB) - Silver
Arnold Hollie (GBR) - Bronze
That's That!
Thank you so much for joining our live coverage of the women's javelin throw F46 final. Until next time, see you and take care.