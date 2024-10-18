Other Sports

PKL 11: Bengal Warriorz Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

Busy at the player auction table, the Bengal Warriorz ended with a squad that covered most of their bases. Let us assess their personnel for Pro Kabaddi League season 11

bengal-warriorz-practice-session-pro-kabaddi-league-11
Bengal Warriorz players train ahead of Pro Kabaddi League season 11. Photo: X/Bengal Warriorz
info_icon

Winners of season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal Warriorz will be eager to reclaim the PKL title following an underwhelming campaign that saw them miss out on the playoffs after finishing seventh in the league stage standings last time around. (More Sports News)

Ahead of season 11, the Warriorz parted ways with ex-head coach K Baskaran, who was their head coach for the last two seasons and replaced him with their former assistant coach Prashant Surve. Furthermore, former kabaddi player Praveen Yadav, who provides free training for kids at the Gurugram Tau Devilal Stadium, has been named as the assistant coach of Bengal.

Busy at the season 11 player auction table, the Warriorz ended with a squad that covered most of their bases. Here, we take a closer look at the Bengal-based franchise's squad and assess their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the new campaign.

Action from the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls clash in Pro Kabaddi League season 11. - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: Pawan Sehrawat Leads Telugu Titans To 37-29 Win Over Bengaluru Bulls In Opener

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Strengths

The season 7 champions’ biggest strength has to be the quality and experience of the raiders and defenders in their squad. The Warriorz ensured they retained their captain Maninder Singh by exercising their Final Bid Match (FBM) card for INR 1.15 crore. Second on the leaderboard for most raid points in PKL history, Maninder has notched up 1,428 raid points in PKL.

He will lead the raiding department of the Warriorz alongside the likes of Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S, Pranay Rane and newcomer Arjun Rathi, who got picked for INR 41 lakh as the most expensive category D player. With multiple options in attack to choose from, the Warriorz can be safe in the knowledge that they have plenty of raiding firepower, should injuries or a dip in form force a change in their plans.

Meanwhile, their defence doesn’t look like an easy one to get the better of either. After signing Fazel Atrachali - the top-scoring defender (486 tackle points) in PKL history - for INR 50 lakh at the player auction, Bengal Warriorz have now ensured that they have top-quality players on both ends of the mat to lead the team by example.

Atrachali will also be supported by Nitesh Kumar, who is sixth on the all-time leaderboard for most tackle points (350). The star-studded defensive corner duo of Bengal Warriorz will also be supported by the likes of Mayur Kadam and Vaibhav Garje, both of whom have shown that they have what it takes to be a success in Pro Kabaddi.

UP Yoddhas player in PKL season 10. - Photo: UP Yoddhas
PKL 11: UP Yoddhas Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Weaknesses

One of the biggest weaknesses that Bengal Warriorz may have to deal with in Pro Kabaddi season 11 is the lack of all-rounders in their team. Most teams that have enjoyed success in PKL generally tend to have at least one if not more quality all-rounders in their team. However, the Warriorz seem to be severely lacking in this department. Sagar Kumar, who was with Patna Pirates in PKL season 9, is the only recognised all-rounder in the Warriorz squad.

He has only managed seven tackle points in his PKL career so far and needless to say, Sagar will need to up his game if Bengal Warriorz are to have a more balanced starting 7 with an all-rounder in it. While this is not to say that there aren’t other players in the squad capable of stepping into the role of an all-rounder, there’s still no denying the fact that on paper, Sagar is the only all-rounder in the squad.

Opportunities

As far as the opportunities to impress are concerned, Bengal have plenty of young talents who will be looking to shine. Nitin Kumar is one such player and he will be looking to go from strength to strength in the upcoming season after accounting for 169 raid points in the last campaign.

He finished seventh on the season 10 leaderboard for most raid points and it will be interesting to see how he, along with the likes of Vishwas S, Pranay Rane and Arjun Rathi supports their skipper and main raider Maninder Singh. Arjun Rathi, in particular, will be an interesting player to follow considering the fact that Warriorz seem to have a lot of faith in him given the INR 41 lakh they chose to buy him for at the auction.

Puneri Paltans. - PKL
Puneri Paltan Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Threats

Meanwhile, the lack of top-quality defensive options beyond corners Fazel Atrachali and Nitesh Kumar could come back to bite the season 7 champs. The Warriorz let go their best defender from season 10 in Shubham Shinde and although they got more than an able replacement in Fazel as their team’s leader in the defence, their defensive options apart from the Iranian powerhouse seem susceptible in pressure situations.

While Nitesh Kumar has plenty of experience in PKL, his performances have dipped over the last few seasons, which could be an area of concern for Bengal. Furthermore, the likes of Mayur Kadam and Vaibhav Garje in the cover positions will need to perform consistently in the new season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma Falls After Quick Acceleration | IND-169/5 After 19 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 2: Gaikwad Leads Strong Maharashtra Response After Iyer’s Ton Lifts Mumbai
  3. IND-A Vs PAK-A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4: Late India Collapse Puts New Zealand On The Brink Of Victory
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4: India Set 107-Run Target For Kiwis Despite Sarfaraz, Rishabh Heroics
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Second Half Starts With Yellow Card For Apuia; EBFC 0-1 MBSG
  2. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Karelis, Van Nieff Set-Up MCFC's Fatorda Victory
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Karelis, Van Nieff Score As Mumbai City FC Beat Goa 2-1 At Fatorda
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite West Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixtures
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  2. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  2. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
  3. What Raavan Means To Muslim Artisans During Dusshera
  4. Police Detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar For Staging Protest In Hyderabad
  5. A Necessary Obituary | A Poem
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  2. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  3. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  4. Netanyahu's Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar, Reveals Autopsy
  5. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails