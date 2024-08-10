Other Sports

Basketball At Paris Olympics: Nikola Jokic Leads Serbia To Bronze With Big Win Over Germany

Nikola Jokic finished with a triple-double, getting 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Serbia beat Germany 93-83 in the Paris Olympics third-place match

nikola-jokic-serbia-basketball-player
Serbia's Nikola Jokic.
info_icon

Nikola Jokic played a starring role as Serbia put their Olympic semifinal disappointment behind them to clinch the bronze medal with a 93-83 win over Germany. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Serbia gave up a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter against the United States on Thursday as they narrowly missed out on a place in the final, but they responded strongly to ensure they did not leave Paris empty-handed.

Jokic was dominant in that game, and he provided the spark once more on Saturday as he finished with a triple-double, getting 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Vasilije Micic matched Jokic's tally of 19, while Bogan Bogdanovic, the program's all-time leading scorer, added 16.

After a promising start to the Olympics by Germany, they have trailed off in recent matches, and they struggled to match the early pace set by Serbia as they fell 30-21 behind in the first quarter.

Though they matched Serbia evenly in the second quarter, any hopes of getting their hands on their first Olympic basketball medal soon faded in the third, with the 19-point gap proving too much for them to turn over.

Serbia claimed their first medal in the Olympic event since earning silver in Rio 2016.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: West Indies Trail By 212 Runs As South Africa Hunt For Wickets
  2. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  4. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Tottenham Secure Dominic Solanke From Bournemouth On Six-Year Deal
  2. Manchester City Vs Manchester United, FA Community Shield 2024: Rivals Clash At Wembley Stadium - Check Starting XIs
  3. International Football: Gustavo Alfaro Resigns As Costa Rica Boss With Paraguay Speculation Looming
  4. Club Transfers: Jean-Clair Todibo Joins West Ham United On Loan From OGC Nice
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: ESP Euro Winning Coach De La Fuente Lauds His Country's Historic Gold Medal Success
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  2. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  3. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  5. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Centre Should've Brought Bill To Parliament': Cong Chief Kharge On Nullification Of SC Creamy Layer
  2. Day In Pics: August 10, 2024
  3. IAS Officer TV Somanathan Appointed As Cabinet Secretary
  4. Punjab: Nitin Gadkari Warns Govt Of Ending Highway Projects Over Attacks On NHAI Staff
  5. Modi Wayanad Visit Updates: 'Central Govt Stand With Kerala', Says PM Modi After Visiting Hospital, Relief Camp
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  2. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  3. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  4. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  5. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
World News
  1. Libya: At Least 9 Dead In Militia Infighting In Capital City Tripoli, Say Officials
  2. Bangladesh Chief Justice Resigns Amid Massive Protests
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Brazil Plane Crash: Passenger Who Missed VoePass Flight Last Moment Thanks Airline Staff, Says 'He Saved My Life'
  5. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Set For Today; Reetika Hooda Loses Close Match To Top-Ranked Opponent