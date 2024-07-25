Other Sports

Basketball At Paris Olympics: Kevin Durant Warns Team USA 'Everybody Is A Contender' Ahead Of The Games

Kevin Durant has warned Team USA they will not have an easy ride through the basketball tournament at the Paris Olympic Games, declaring: "Everybody is a contender"

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant at press conference
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant pictured at Thursday's press conference
info_icon

Kevin Durant has warned Team USA they will not have an easy ride through the basketball tournament at the Paris Olympic Games, declaring: "Everybody is a contender". (More Sports News)

The United States will go in search of a fifth straight men's basketball gold in the French capital, where they open their Group C campaign against Serbia on Sunday.

After that meeting with Nikola Jokic and company, the star-studded USA team featuring Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and a host of other NBA stars take on South Sudan and Puerto Rico.

With Steve Kerr having so much talent at his disposal, the roster has been compared to that of the 1992 'Dream Team', who took gold in Barcelona behind the efforts of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen and other great names.

However, at a press conference ahead of Team USA's 2024 opener, Curry reminded reporters that the class of 1992 only faced nine other active NBA players.

Durant is expecting a much tougher assignment this year, responding to Curry by saying: "Everybody is a contender. Everyone is here for a reason.

"We're playing against 65 or 64 NBA players in Paris. So you know they're the best in the world."

Asked to identify the main players to watch from other nations, the Phoenix Suns forward said: "Giannis [Antetokounmpo] or Jokic."

While Durant adopted a cautious tone, Golden State Warriors star Curry was more bullish regarding the USA's gold medal hopes.

Quizzed on who he was most excited about facing, Curry simply said: "Whoever's in the gold medal game."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test
  2. Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores One-Off Test Day 1: ZIM Down With Three At 154 Against IRE
  3. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  4. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
Football News
  1. Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth (5-4 Pens): Gunners Need Spot-kicks To Win Los Angeles Pre-Season Friendly
  2. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Defends Chelsea Style As Defensive Errors Cost Blues In Wrexham Draw
  3. Super Lig: Youssef En-Nesyri Leaves Sevilla To Join Jose Mourinho At Fenerbahce
  4. La Liga: Hansi Flick Insists 'Unbelievable' Lamine Yamal Can Still Improve At Barcelona
  5. English Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hints At Smith Rowe Exit From Arsenal Following Bournemouth Pre-Season Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic Set For Second-Round Showdown On Chatrier
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Tiwa Festival: Tiwa Tribe And Wanchuwa 2024 | In Pics
  2. All Countries Have 'Freedom Of Choice': India Responds To US Criticism On Close Ties With Russia
  3. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  4. NEET UG Row: Pradhan Says SC Verdict Defeat Of Congress' 'Petty Politics'
  5. Mumbai Schools, Colleges Closed Due To Heavy Rains, BMC Declares Holiday For July 26
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  2. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  4. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  5. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
US News
  1. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  2. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  3. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  4. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  5. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
World News
  1. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  2. Denmark's Queen Mary Hit By Electric Scooter In Greenland | Caught On Cam
  3. Canada: Wildfires Engulf Jasper In Alberta, Largest National Park Of Canadian Rockies Impacted
  4. 52 Minutes And No Mention Of Hostage Deal: Families Of Gaza Captives Furious At Netanyahu
  5. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw