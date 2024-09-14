Other Sports

Avinash Sable In Diamond League Final Highlights, 3000m Steeplechase: Indian Finishes Ninth On His Birthday

National record holder Avinash Sable produced a sub-par timing of 8:17.09 to end up ninth in the 3000m men’s steeplechase event in the Diamond League final 2024. Catch the highlights from the track athletics event in Brussels

O
Outlook Sports Desk
13 September 2024
13 September 2024
Avinash Sable had finished 11th in the 3000m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics. Photo: File
Welcome to the highlights of our coverage of the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the season-ending Diamond League final on Saturday (September 14, 2024). India's Avinash Sable produced a sub-par timing of 8:17.09 to end up ninth in the marquee race in Brussels. Two-time Olympian and national record holder Sable, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, failed to impress in his maiden Diamond League final. He finished second last in what became a 10-man field as two athletes did not finish. Relive the key moments from the track athletics event in Brussels, as they happened
LIVE UPDATES

Avinash Sable In Diamond League Final Live Updates: Start Time

The men's 3000m steeplechase event at the season-ending Diamond League final is slated to begin at 12:39am Indian time. In terms of season bests, Avinash Sable is placed ninth in the field and hence faces an uphill task. But his competition would likely be against himself, and the 30-year-old would be eager to put up an impressive show.

Avinash Sable In Diamond League Final Live Updates: Race Begins

The season-ending steeplechase race begins. Avinash Sable is celebrating his 30th birthday today, and will indeed be looking to make it a special one for himself.

Avinash Sable In Diamond League Final Live Updates: Indian Starts Sluggishly

Unlike his splendid show at the Paris Olympics qualifying heat, Sable has begun slowly, and is right at the end of the 12-man pack. Still early days in the race, though the Indian would know how important it is to stay in front to have any shot at top-three, or even top-five finish.

Avinash Sable In Diamond League Final Live Updates: Indian In 10th Place At Halfway Mark 

Two competitors have fallen by the wayside, which means it is effectively a 10-member field now. And Sable continues to bring up the rear, with less than 1400 metres left in the race. The time to step up the temp is now for the Indian.

Avinash Sable In Diamond League Final Live Updates: Indian Ends Up In Ninth Spot

The race comes to an end with Sable clocking a timing of 8:17.09 to be placed ninth, that is second-last, ahead of Ethiopia's Sime Abrham. Kenya's Amos Serem claims the title with a timing of 8:06.90, even as the groovy Punjabi number 'Mundeya tu bachke rahi' plays in the background.

Avinash Sable In Diamond League Final Live Updates: Standings

The timings for most athletes are well off their season bests. While Amos Serem wins the race, Morocco's Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali finishes second with a time of 8:08.60. Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui of Tunisia takes the third spot with 8:09.68.

