India's 3000m steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable did the unprecedented on Monday (August 5), qualifying for the final in the event at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Sable finished fifth in the second of three heats, and the top five from each heat are guaranteed a berth in the medal event. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
The 29-year-old Sable had missed the qualification mark at Tokyo 2020, but made sure he got through in Paris, clocking a timing of 8:15.43. With that, he became the first Indian athlete to seal passage to the Olympic final in the steeplechase discipline.
Sable's Tokyo appearance was the first by an Indian in the event since 1952. Gulzara Singh Mann had clocked 9:48.6 in the Helsinki heats and failed to make the final.
Sable's 3000m steeplechase final is on Thursday, August 8 at 1:13 am IST.