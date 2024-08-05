Other Sports

Avinash Sable At Paris Olympics Live Updates: Ace Indian Athlete Targeting 3000m Steeplechase Final

The 29-year-old Indian will be one of 12 athletes in the second heat, with the top five progressing to the final. Avinash Sable is currently the world number 15 and will eye a spot in the Paris Olympics medal round. Follow the live updates of the 3000m steeplechase race here

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
5 August 2024
5 August 2024
Avinash Sable had bagged a historic silver medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo: File
Welcome to our live coverage of 3000m steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable's round 1 heat at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday (August 5). The Indian will be one of 12 athletes in the second heat, with the top five progressing to the final. Sable, who is competing in his second Olympics, is currently the world number 15 and will eye a spot in the medal round. Follow the live updates of the race, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Avinash Sable's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Live Updates

Sable will run in the second heat, which means it should start around 10:50pm IST. He did not make the final at Tokyo 2020, his debut Olympic Games, but will be looking to go one better this time around. (Streaming |  Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

