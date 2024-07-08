10 Sports Documentaries And Movies To Watch Before Paris Olympics 2024

Directed by Johannes Guttenkunst, this documentary film is about the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's miracle on January 22, 2006. The film explores the legacy of Kobe Bryant through the eyes of those who were present when he scored the legendary 81 points. It features insights from his teammates, competitors, and others who witnessed his greatness. Through the documentary, viewers gain an understanding of Kobe's "mamba mentality," work ethic, and his phenomenal impact on the sport.