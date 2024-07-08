Other Sports

10 Sports Documentaries And Movies To Watch Before Paris Olympics 2024

Here are 10 unmissable sports documentaries and movies that will get you in the mood for the Olympics, featuring tales of legendary athletes, historic events, and the unwavering dedication required to reach the top

a still from Twelve final days X @norinchi_df
A still from Roger Federer's documentary 'Twelve Final Days'. Photo: X/ @norinchi_df
As the world gears up for the highly anticipated Paris Olympics 2024 and while we count down the days, let's revisit some inspiring stories that showcase the spirit of sportsmanship, perseverance and triumph. (More Sports News)

One of the most captivating aspects of sports documentaries is their ability to humanize athletes, showcasing their struggles, triumphs, and personal stories beyond their public personas.

Films like "Senna" and "The Endurance" masterfully capture the essence of legendary athletes Ayrton Senna and Ernest Shackleton, respectively, highlighting their unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion.

Here are 10 unmissable sports documentaries and movies that will get you in the mood for the Olympics, featuring tales of legendary athletes, historic events, and the unwavering dedication required to reach the top.

1. Fire In Babylon

Directed and written by Stevan Riley, this documentary explores the rise of the West Indies cricket team as they became the best in the world during the late 1970s and maintained their dominance in the 1980s. The film showcases one of the greatest cricket teams the world has ever seen.

2. Ford vs Ferrari

The 2019 biography 'Ford vs Ferrari' is directed by James Mangold and stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles as they battle corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car for Ford to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.

3. Federer: Twelve Final Days

Directed by Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia, this documentary film focuses on the last 12 days of tennis legend Roger Federer before he retired.

4. Doped: The Dirty Side of Sports

The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea. - AP
Paris Olympic Games 2024: K-Pop Supergroup BTS' Jin In Line To Be South Korea's Torchbearer

BY Associated Press

Directed and co-written by Andrew Muscato with Ray Hubley, this documentary examines the implementation and ineffectiveness of anti-doping policies in sports.

5. The Legend of the 81-Point Game

Directed by Johannes Guttenkunst, this documentary film is about the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's miracle on January 22, 2006. The film explores the legacy of Kobe Bryant through the eyes of those who were present when he scored the legendary 81 points. It features insights from his teammates, competitors, and others who witnessed his greatness. Through the documentary, viewers gain an understanding of Kobe's "mamba mentality," work ethic, and his phenomenal impact on the sport.

6. Captains Of The World

This 2023 TV mini-series portrays the journey of all 32 teams as they compete for football glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar, from the locker room to the pitch.

7. Free Solo

Directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, this 1-hour 40-minute-long documentary film is about American rock climber Alex Honnold facing the biggest challenge of his career: climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. He pursues it free solo, which means climbing without a rope and alone.

Indian men's 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics, at the World Athletics Relays, in Nassau, Bahamas, Monday, May 6, 2024. - PTI
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: AFI Clears Air, Six Athletes Possible For Men's 4x400m Relay Team

BY PTI

8. Race

The 2016 biography film is directed by Stephen Hopkins and written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. It stars Stephan James in the lead role. It depicts Jesse Owens' journey to become the greatest track and field athlete in history and his participation in the 1936 Olympics, where he competed against Adolf Hitler's vision of Aryan supremacy.

9. The Armstrong Lie

Directed by Alex Gibney, this 2013 documentary depicts sports legend Lance Armstrong's rise and fall from grace.

10. 42

The 2013 biography '42', written and directed by Brian Helgeland, portrays a significant event in American history and stars the late Chadwick Boseman in the lead role. The film depicts Jackie Robinson's groundbreaking journey as the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball during the modern era. Upon being signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, Robinson courageously confronts pervasive racial discrimination.

