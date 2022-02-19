Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: New Zealand Register Biggest Win Over South Africa - Stats Highlights

New Zealand end an 18-year Test drought against South Africa with an innings and 276-run win. Catch NZ vs SA, 1st Test stats highlights.

This was New Zealand’s second win in 21 Test matches against South Africa in New Zealand. Photo: ICC

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 6:18 pm

New Zealand recorded the biggest win over South Africa with an innings and 276 runs victory in the first Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday (February 19). (More Cricket News)

It was New Zealand’s third-biggest win in Test cricket after their innings and 301 runs victory against Zimbabwe at Napier in January 2012 and an innings and 294 runs win over the same opponents at Harare in August 2005.

An innings and 276-runs victory was New Zealand’s second victory in 21 Test matches against South Africa in New Zealand and fifth overall in 46 Test matches.

New Zealand’s previous biggest win in terms of wickets was nine wickets at Auckland in March 2004. The 137 runs victory is their biggest in terms of runs against South Africa.

South Africa’s defeat was their second biggest in Tests after an innings and 360 runs defeat against Australia at Johannesburg in February 2002.

** South Africa made 206 runs in both innings which is their second-lowest match-aggregate in a Test match since their readmission (where they got bowled out twice). Their lowest is 199 runs against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2018. The 206 runs are also the third-lowest aggregate for South Africa in a Test match in the last 100 years.

NEW ZEALAND’S BIGGEST WIN IN TESTS
(Margin - Opponent - Venue - Season)

An innings & 301 runs - Zimbabwe - Napier - 2011-12;
An innings & 294 runs - Zimbabwe - Harare - 2005;
An innings & 276 runs - New Zealand - Christchurch - 2021-22;
An innings & 185 runs - Pakistan - Hamilton - 2000-01;
An innings & 176 runs - Pakistan - Christchurch - 2020-21.

