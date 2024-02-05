Nigeria Vs South Africa, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Semi-Finals On TV and Online

Both Nigeria and South Africa have tasted continental glory in the eras bygone. Three times the champions of Africa, Nigeria are the fourth-most successful side in the Africa Cup of Nations history and a frequent representative of the continent in the FIFA World Cup. South Africa, meanwhile, have won the competition once, on their tournament debut in 1996. (More Football News)

Should Nigeria go on to win the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 from here, they will have levelled rivals Ghana on four titles and moved up to joint-third in the all-time list. For South Africa, meanwhile, a triumph would move them into the same class as hosts Ivory Coast, north African heavyweights Algeria, and DR Congo.