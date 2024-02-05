Sports

Nigeria Vs South Africa, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Semi-Finals On TV and Online

Both previous winners of the competition, Nigeria and South Africa will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet with the AFCON 2023 title in sight. Here's how, when, and where to watch the match live

Outlook Sports Desk

February 5, 2024

AFCON 2023: Nigeria players celebrate their victory over Angola (X/CAF)

Both Nigeria and South Africa have tasted continental glory in the eras bygone. Three times the champions of Africa, Nigeria are the fourth-most successful side in the Africa Cup of Nations history and a frequent representative of the continent in the FIFA World Cup. South Africa, meanwhile, have won the competition once, on their tournament debut in 1996. (More Football News)

Should Nigeria go on to win the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 from here, they will have levelled rivals Ghana on four titles and moved up to joint-third in the all-time list. For South Africa, meanwhile, a triumph would move them into the same class as hosts Ivory Coast, north African heavyweights Algeria, and DR Congo.

Nigeria and South Africa's paths to the AFCON 2023 semi-finals have not been dissimilar: both finished runners-up in their respective group and then beat their round-of-16 opponents by the same scoreline, 2-0.

In the quarters, Nigeria disposed of Angola with a narrow win while South Africa beat the hitherto impress Cape Verde on penalties, their goalkeeper Ronwen Williams grabbing the headlines by saving four of Cape Verde's five spot-kicks.

Nigeria Vs South Africa, Africa Cup Of Nations, Head-To-Head

Separated by miles upon miles of the African continent, Nigeria and South Africa have met infrequently over the decades, mostly in FIFA and AFCON competitions. The pair have contested 14 games at the time of writing, with Nigeria ahead in the head-to-head 7-2; five matches have yielded no winner.

When looked under the Africa Cup of Nations lens, Nigeria have won three games to South Africa's one, while three other bouts have ended in a tie.

Nigeria Vs South Africa, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 Semi-Finals, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Nigeria vs South Africa, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 semi-final be played?

The Nigeria vs South Africa semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Stade Bouake in Bouake, Ivory Coast. The match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Nigeria vs South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations 2023 semi-final live?

At the moment, no TV channel will broadcast the Nigeria vs South Africa match live in India.

Where will the Nigeria vs South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations 2023, semi-final be live streamed?

The AFCON semi-final match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.

