NHL: Jared McCann Guides Seattle Kraken To A 4-2 Win Over Calgary Flames - In Pics

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Monday night for their third win in four games. Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Adam Larsson also scored for Seattle, which is 6-2-1 in its last nine. Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots as the Kraken pulled even with the Flames in the Western Conference playoff chase, seven points back of idle Nashville for the second wild card. Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice for Calgary, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Jacob Markstrom finished with 26 saves. Kuzmenko has 13 goals on the season and five in 10 games since being acquired from Vancouver on Jan. 31 as part of the trade that sent Elias Lindholm to the Canucks. After going more than two months between starts, missing a bulk of that due to a lower-body injury, Grubauer has been excellent since his return to the crease on Feb. 13, going 5-1-0 with a .943 save percentage.

March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
NHL 2023-24: Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames | Photo: Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP

Seattle Kraken defenceman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates his goal with teammate forward Jordan Eberle (7) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames
Seattle Kraken's Tye Kartye, left, battles Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4) for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames
Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde (37) checks Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri (91) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames
Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye (52) fights with Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil (76) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames
Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev (13) is checked by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames
Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) comes out of the crease to block a shot by Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich (17) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates after his goal with teammates during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames
Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (19) checks Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

NHL 2023-24: Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames
Seattle Kraken forwards Matty Beniers (10) and Jordan Eberle (7) look for the puck as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, second from right, kicks it away while defenseman Oliver Kylington (58) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta.

National Hockey League

