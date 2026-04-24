NFL Draft 2026: Mendoza Seals Raiders Move; Rams Snap Up Ty Simpson

Fernando Mendoza’s journey from overlooked two-star recruit to the top of the NFL draft is complete after the Las Vegas Raiders took him with the first pick on Thursday night. Turning the Raiders into a contender is the next challenge for the Heisman Trophy winner who led Indiana to its first national championship. The 22-year-old quarterback wasn’t in the Steel City for the festivities, choosing instead to celebrate with family and friends at home in Miami. Mendoza flashed a big smile after Commissioner Roger Goodell announced his name, put a Raiders cap on and began hugging his family while seated on the couch, saving the warmest embrace for his mother.

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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Kadyn Proctor
Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor shows off his dental jewelry while posing on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh | Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Fernando Mendoza
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is shown on a screen after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Las Vegas Raiders fans
Las Vegas Raiders fans celebrate after Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey, right, reacts with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the New York Jets with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-David Bailey
Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey poses with fans after being chosen by the New York Jets with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Fireworks explode over the draft stage before the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson cries as he looks at his reflection in a mirror while putting on a hat after being chosen by the New Orleans Saints with the eighth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson cries while standing with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the New Orleans Saints with the eighth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar
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Tennessee Titans fan Tommy Miles wears a hat during an NFL football draft party in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Arvell Reese
Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese celebrates with fans after being chosen by the New York Giants with the fifth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Carnell Tate
Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate celebrates after being chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the third overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar
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Tennessee Titans cheerleaders perform during an NFL football draft party in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Tennessee Titans fans
Tennessee Titans fans celebrate after a pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Jordyn Tyson
Jordyn Tyson after being selected to the New Orleans Saints at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Ben Liebenberg
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Dillon Thieneman
Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the 25th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cleveland Browns fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-David Bailey
Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey puts on a hat after being chosen by the New York Jets with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Ty Simpson
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Los Angeles Rams with the 13th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Caleb Downs
Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 11th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NFL football Draft 2026 photos-Ty Simpson
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson poses after being chosen by the Los Angeles Rams with the 13th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Pittsburgh. | Photo: AP/Gene J. Puskar
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Tennessee Titans fan Logan Kendall gets excited during an NFL football draft party in Nashville, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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