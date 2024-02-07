New Zealand posted 511 batting first and dismissed South Africa for 162 for a 349-run first innings lead. Southee chose not to enforce the follow-on and Kane Williamson completed his second century of the match, the 31st of his career, before the declaration.

“I think it was pretty good on a good (pitch) for the batters to set it up and the bowlers to take 20 wickets,” Southee said. “We knew the South Africa side would be a strong one. You look at them in all sports, they compete, they're a very proud nation so we knew they were going to come out and fight.”