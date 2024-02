Sports

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1, India Vs South Africa

Five-time champions India survived a nervy chase to beat hosts South Africa by two wickets in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Tuesday. Skipper Uday Saharan (81 off 124 balls) and Sachin Dhas (96 off 95) resurrected India with a 171-run stand in 187 balls. Chasing a 245-eun target, India were 32/4 in 11.2 overs. Earlier, opting to bowl, India restricted South Africa to 244/7. Raj Limbani (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers, while Musheer Khan (2/43) claimed a brace. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (76 off 102) and Richard Seletswane (64 off 100) were involved in a 72-run stand for the Proteas. India will take on Australia or Pakistan in their ninth (fifth consecutive) final on Sunday.