New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch RSA's Tour Of NZ 2024 On TV And Online

New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test, Live Streaming Details:

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test be played?

The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa will begin in the early hours of February 4, 2024. According to the Indian Standard Time, the match will commence at 3:30 AM.

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test be played?

The pair will contest the first of two Tests at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga in the Bay Plenty area of New Zealand.

Which TV channel will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series?

No TV channel has picked the series up for live broadcast in India at the time of writing.

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series be live streamed online?

Amazon Prime will stream the NZ vs RSA Test series live online, through their app and website.