In the month between their previous T20 International match against Pakistan and their next game of the same format against Australia, New Zealand will play South Africa in two Tests on home soil. The first of those two Test matches will commence in the early hours of February 4, 2024, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. (More Cricket News)
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch RSA's Tour Of NZ 2024 On TV And Online
New Zealand will host South Africa for a brief Test series, with the first of two games set to begin on February 4 at Bay Oval. Here's how, when, and where to watch it live
With the domestic SA20 in full swing, South Africa have named a second-string squad for the brief tour of New Zealand, with many of the usuals involved in the local T20 league. New Zealand, on the other hand, are going full strength; the Blackcaps are aiming to use the contest to bolster their position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 table, where they are third at the time of writing, one place below South Africa.
New Zealand come into the series on the back of an outstanding T20I series triumph against Pakistan. South Africa, meanwhile, are tasting their first piece of international action since a 1-1 Test series tie against India at home.
ALSO READ: Bumrah Makes Mockery Of Root
Advertisement
Hosting the two-game Test series on home soil, New Zealand will look to better their atrocious head-to-head Test record against South Africa. Of the 47 games the two have contest, thus far, the Blackcaps have won only five!
Matches Played - 47
New Zealand Wins - 5
South Africa Wins - 26
No Results - 0
Ties - 16
Advertisement
New Zealand - Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
South Africa - Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Kegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.
Advertisement
When will the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test be played?
The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa will begin in the early hours of February 4, 2024. According to the Indian Standard Time, the match will commence at 3:30 AM.
Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test be played?
The pair will contest the first of two Tests at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga in the Bay Plenty area of New Zealand.
Which TV channel will broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series?
No TV channel has picked the series up for live broadcast in India at the time of writing.
Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series be live streamed online?
Amazon Prime will stream the NZ vs RSA Test series live online, through their app and website.