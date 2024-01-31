Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pulls down a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
NBA: Trae Young Scores 26 Points As Atlanta Hawks Trounce LeBron James' LA Lakers 138-122 - In Pics
Trae Young scored 26 points, knocking down his first six attempts from 3-point range, and the Atlanta Hawks handed LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers their second double-digit loss in as many nights, 138-122 on Tuesday. The Hawks seized control by ripping off three straight baskets to start the second half, pushing their lead to 17 points and forcing the Lakers to call a quick timeout. It didn’t help. Atlanta stretched the margin to 20 points and the Lakers never got any closer than 10 the rest of the way in a matchup of teams that reportedly have been in talks ahead of next week’s trade deadline. The Lakers, playing without Anthony Davis after a 135-119 loss at Houston on Monday, slipped back below .500 at 24-25. Austin Reaves scored 28 points and James added 20 in a lackluster performance before a standing-room-only crowd.
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) battles Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) fora rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) scores as Los Angeles Lakers Christian Wood (35) and Max Christie (10) defend in the half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) scores in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) as he drives to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) works to get past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) scores against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) scores as Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) defends in the half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) battle for a loose ball in the half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.