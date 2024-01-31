Sports

NBA: Trae Young Scores 26 Points As Atlanta Hawks Trounce LeBron James' LA Lakers 138-122 - In Pics

Trae Young scored 26 points, knocking down his first six attempts from 3-point range, and the Atlanta Hawks handed LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers their second double-digit loss in as many nights, 138-122 on Tuesday. The Hawks seized control by ripping off three straight baskets to start the second half, pushing their lead to 17 points and forcing the Lakers to call a quick timeout. It didn’t help. Atlanta stretched the margin to 20 points and the Lakers never got any closer than 10 the rest of the way in a matchup of teams that reportedly have been in talks ahead of next week’s trade deadline. The Lakers, playing without Anthony Davis after a 135-119 loss at Houston on Monday, slipped back below .500 at 24-25. Austin Reaves scored 28 points and James added 20 in a lackluster performance before a standing-room-only crowd.