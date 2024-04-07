Sports

NBA: LeBron James Helps Los Angeles Lakers Trump Cleveland Cavaliers - In Pics

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and Anthony Davis had 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers won their fourth straight game, 116-97 over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. LeBron James added 24 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, who have won nine of 10 to move into eighth place in the Western Conference for the first time since December 29. Los Angeles are still in position for a play-in tournament spot, but finishing seventh or eighth means they would only need to win one game to earn a play-off spot.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Photo: AP/William Liang

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after making a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) blocks a lay-up by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) slips while dribbling the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) reacts after making a 3-point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.

