Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after making a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) blocks a lay-up by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) slips while dribbling the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) reacts after making a 3-point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles.