NBA: LeBron James Helps Los Angeles Lakers Trump Cleveland Cavaliers - In Pics

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and Anthony Davis had 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers won their fourth straight game, 116-97 over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. LeBron James added 24 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, who have won nine of 10 to move into eighth place in the Western Conference for the first time since December 29. Los Angeles are still in position for a play-in tournament spot, but finishing seventh or eighth means they would only need to win one game to earn a play-off spot.