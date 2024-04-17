Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts late in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after making a 3-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.
Advertisement
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and forward Taurean Prince in the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans.
Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots between New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III and guard CJ McCollum in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.
Advertisement
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.
Advertisement
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.
Advertisement
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.