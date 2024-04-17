Sports

NBA: LeBron James Powers Los Angeles Lakers Into Playoffs - In Pics

LeBron James produced 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Zion Williamson’s 40 points to clinch a play-off berth with a 110-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference play-in tournament. D’Angelo Russell added 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Davis had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who advanced to face the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets in a rematch of last season's West finals. James, who will compete in the play-offs for the 17th time in 21 seasons, feels his team have their work cut out against the Nuggets. “It’s the defending champion, they know what it takes, they know how to win, they’ve been extremely dominant at home over the last few years,” he said.