NBA: LeBron James Powers Los Angeles Lakers Into Playoffs - In Pics

LeBron James produced 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Zion Williamson’s 40 points to clinch a play-off berth with a 110-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference play-in tournament. D’Angelo Russell added 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Davis had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who advanced to face the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets in a rematch of last season's West finals. James, who will compete in the play-offs for the 17th time in 21 seasons, feels his team have their work cut out against the Nuggets. “It’s the defending champion, they know what it takes, they know how to win, they’ve been extremely dominant at home over the last few years,” he said.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts late in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after making a 3-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and forward Taurean Prince in the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots between New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III and guard CJ McCollum in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game in New Orleans. The Lakers won 110-106.

