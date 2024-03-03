Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 2, 2024 in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 2, 2024 in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill