MS Dhoni Turns To Ayurvedic Treatment For Knee Pain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for doing things his own way. At a time when celebrated cricketers head overseas for their treatments, the two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain is reportedly seeing an ayurvedic doctor to help him with his knee problems who charges mere Rs 40. (More Cricket News)

According to reports, the ayurvedic doctor Vandan Singh Khervar, who lives in a densely forested area of Lapung, nearly 70 km from Ranchi, is overseeing MS Dhoni’s recovery. The Chennai Super Kings captain has been battling knee pain for months and is exploring several options.

MSD’s decision to treat his knee with the ayurvedic doctor came after he saw positive results from his parents’ treatment. According to Khervar, MSD told him that he experiences pain in his knee due to a deficiency in calcium.

“I charge him Rs 20 as consultation fees and prescribe him medicines worth Rs 20,” Khervar was quoted as saying to NDTV. MS Dhoni has been coming to see Khervar every four days for the past one month.

“I couldn't recognize Dhoni when he came to see me,” Khervar said. However, the people in MS Dhoni’s entourage told the doctor that India’s most successful captain has come to see him.

“I have treated Dhoni’s parents as well,” he said. According to Khervar, MS Dhoni’s parents have been taking medicines from him since the last three months.