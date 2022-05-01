MS Dhoni Returns As Captain, Chennai Super Kings Fans Go Berserk

A loud cheer from the fans greeted MS Dhoni when he came out for the toss in the 46th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday night. Chennai Super Kings and MSD fans were definitely over the moon after sighting Dhoni walking on the ground for the coin flip ahead of CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

CSK vs SRH Blog | Scorecard | IPL Points Table | Schedule

It is worth noting that Dhoni returned as CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja decided to pass the baton back to him. Two days before the start of IPL 2022, Jadeja was named as the captain of the four-time champions, but a poor performance under his reign – two wins from eight games – saw the player handing the captaincy back to Dhoni.

On Sunday, Dhoni asserted that he would remain with the CSK team even in the next year, but added that his role may differ.

"You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey (next year), whether this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, that's a different thing," Dhoni said after SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field.

One of the most successful teams in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings, are having a poor season. They hold the second-last spot in the points table with only four points from eight games.

"You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on," Dhoni added.

A day before, Ravindra Jadeja had handed the CSK captaincy back to Dhoni stating that he needed to focus more on his game.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," the CSK franchise said in a statement.