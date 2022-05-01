Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

MS Dhoni Returns As Captain, Chennai Super Kings Fans Go Berserk

MS Dhoni said he will wear yellow again next year but not sure about which jersey.

MS Dhoni Returns As Captain, Chennai Super Kings Fans Go Berserk
CSK fans hope for a change in the team’s fortunes under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 8:29 pm

A loud cheer from the fans greeted MS Dhoni when he came out for the toss in the 46th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday night. Chennai Super Kings and MSD fans were definitely over the moon after sighting Dhoni walking on the ground for the coin flip ahead of CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

CSK vs SRH BlogScorecard | IPL Points Table Schedule 

It is worth noting that Dhoni returned as CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja decided to pass the baton back to him. Two days before the start of IPL 2022, Jadeja was named as the captain of the four-time champions, but a poor performance under his reign – two wins from eight games – saw the player handing the captaincy back to Dhoni.

Related stories

IPL 2022, SRH Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Super Kings (117/0) Off To A Flying Start In Pune

Ravindra Jadeja Hands Over Captaincy To MS Dhoni, CSK Fans Say, 'Wrong Decision Reversed Too Late'

Ravindra Jadeja Hands Chennai Super Kings Captaincy Back To MS Dhoni Midway In IPL 2022

On Sunday, Dhoni asserted that he would remain with the CSK team even in the next year, but added that his role may differ.

"You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey (next year), whether this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, that's a different thing," Dhoni said after SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field.

One of the most successful teams in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings, are having a poor season. They hold the second-last spot in the points table with only four points from eight games.

"You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on," Dhoni added.

A day before, Ravindra Jadeja had handed the CSK captaincy back to Dhoni stating that he needed to focus more on his game.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," the CSK franchise said in a statement.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings SunRisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read