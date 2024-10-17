United States GP 2024 Preview: Liam Lawson's Chance For Red Bull Seat Awaits At Circuit Of The Americas

Liam Lawson revealed he has been set a target of beating Yuki Tsunoda to be in contention for a Red Bull seat in 2025 ahead of his return to the track this weekend. (More Motorsports News)
Lawson will partner up with Tsunoda for RB at the United States Grand Prix in Austin after replacing Daniel Ricciardo for the final six races of the season.
The New Zealander returns to the grid for the first time in a year after deputising for Ricciardo for five races last season, scoring points at the Singapore Grand Prix on just his third start.
Lawson has the chance to impress again this time around, with a potential view of joining Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year.
It is no secret that Sergio Perez is under pressure. Since the beginning of 2023, the six-time race winner has scored almost 500 fewer points than Verstappen.
The Mexican has also failed to reach the podium in his last 13 races, with his best finish coming at the Miami Grand Prix where he finished fourth.
And Lawson has said that beating Tsunoda is the target Red Bull have set, with the 22-year-old aiming to give Christian Horner a headache ahead of next season.
“[The target set by Red Bull of needing to beat Tsunoda is] pretty much what I expected, they don’t want to see me going in there and seeing me outperformed for the rest of the year – but it’s always been like that,” Lawson said.
“With Yuki, we’ve been compared since we were 17 or 18 years old.
"He’s had a really good start to the season, and he’s been performing better this year than any other year but also the team has changed up a lot this year and is heading in a really great direction so it’s exciting to be part of that as well.”
“The conversations have always been in the direction of becoming a Red Bull driver in the future and that’s what I’ve said to them – that’s what I want to become, that’s why I joined the team and want to stay with them and join them in F1.
“That’s my goal and their goal, I think, is to have drivers to replace current drivers in the future at some point.
"That’s the goal. When that could happen, I have no absolutely idea. But I know it’ll be based on how I perform in the car.”
Tsunoda currently sits 12th in the drivers' championship, claiming 22 points so far this season, with his last top 10 finish coming in Hungary back in July.
Lawson will only have one practice to get up to speed this weekend in Austin, which is one of three sprint weekends in the final six races of the season.
Though he has had time to prepare for this moment, saying he knew during the Singapore Grand Prix he would be replacing eight-time race winner Ricciardo this weekend.
Lawson explained the difficulty of that particular race, but said a conversation with the Australian has stuck with him ahead of his return to the track.
“Luckily, he’s a great guy,” Lawson said. “He knew it was nothing to do with me. And that’s probably the thing with Daniel for the whole time we’ve been in this situation.
“Even for the last 12 months, it’s never felt like we were in direct competition as much as we all are in the sport in some way.
“With Daniel, it never really felt like that, he was always open to giving advice when I was driving. He was good to me throughout the year, in any way he could be.
“So, it never felt like we were in direct competition for a seat. We were also at very different point in our career, so that’s something that probably helped that.
“I went and saw him and said obviously sorry about this whole situation as it’s not nice, and sorry you had to go through it.
"But he said there’s obviously nothing against me, and he said ‘you get one shot at F1, make sure you take it’ – and he said ‘good luck’.”