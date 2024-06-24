Motorsport

Spanish Grand Prix: Reigning F1 Champion Max Verstappen Lauds Rapid Start As Key To Success

Max Verstappen celebrates in Barcelona on Sunday.
info_icon

Max Verstappen pinpointed a rapid start as the key to his fourth Spanish Grand Prix triumph on Sunday. (More Motorsport News)

The Red Bull driver secured his seventh Formula One victory of the 2024 season in Barcelona, but needed to hold off charges from McLaren's Lando Norris and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen started the race behind pole-sitting Norris but soon fell down to third after George Russell surged to the front into the first corner.

Yet the Dutchman seized control after bursting past Russell a few laps later, referencing his early pursuit as pivotal to his seventh triumph in 10 races this campaign.

"I think what made the race was the beginning, I took the lead [at the start of Lap 3], and that's where I had my buffer then in that first stint where I could eke out that gap a little bit," Verstappen said.

"I think after that, we had to drive quite a defensive race. Lando and McLaren, they were very, very quick today, especially on degradation, it seems always the last few laps of the stint, they were very, very fast.

"But then I think we did everything well, we drove quite, I think, an aggressive strategy, but luckily it paid out until the end – it was quite close until the end but very happy to win here."

Pressed on those opening moments, Verstappen added: "I had to do a bit of rallying on the straight, I had to go onto the grass a bit, which lost me a bit of momentum, so then of course we braked quite late into Turn 1.

"Then, of course, I was quite determined to try and get the lead. Once I was in the lead, I could look after my tyres a bit better, and that definitely made my race today."

This victory extended Verstappen's championship lead to 69 points, with Norris now his nearest challenger and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc dropping back down to third.

Considering this race success, Verstappen lauded his tyre-management ability.

"It's just managing the tyres, they get very hot around here with all the high-speed corners, so you're sliding around actually quite a lot," he added.

"It was just managing the race throughout."

Verstappen will now prepare for the Austrian Grand Prix next Sunday.

