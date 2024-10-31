Motorsport

MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch

2024 Malaysian Grand Prix Live Streaming: Here's the live streaming, schedule, timings and other details for the MotoGP Malaysian GP

Australian MotoGP Race photo gallery_Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez will be a contender at the Malaysian GP. | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
The MotoGP will now set it's base at the Sepang International Circuit for the 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix, that will take place over the weekend of November 1. (More Motorsports News)

Jorge Martín saw his lead in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings reduced after finishing second behind Francesco Bagnaia at a wet Thai GP as Pedro Acosta excelled once again to claim third spot.

Martin has a 17-point lead ahead of Pecco Bagnaia at the top of the standings. But can Marc Marquez have a say in the championship?

2024 Thai GP result

1. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo 43:38.108

2. Jorge Martín SPA Pramac Ducati +2.905

3. Pedro Acosta SPA GasGas Tech3 +3.800

4. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Racing Team +4.636

5. Jack Miller AUS KTM Racing +5.532

2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

1. Jorge Martín SPA Pramac Ducati 453 points

2. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo 436

3. Marc Márquez SPA Gresini Ducati 355

4. Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo 345

5. Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM 203

Malaysia MotoGP Schedule:

Friday November 1

8:15am - Free Practice 1

12:30pm - Practice

Saturday November 2

7.40am - Practice 2

8.50am - Qualifying

12:30pm - Sprint race

Sunday November 3

12:30pm - Malaysia MotoGP

*IST timings

MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix 2024 Race Live Streaming:

The MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix 2024 will be available to live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

