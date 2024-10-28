Mexican Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz Says 'I Needed This' As He Celebrates A Hard-Earned Victory

Carlos Sainz celebrated a victory he "needed" after he claimed top spot at the Mexican Grand Prix. (More Motorsports News)
The Ferrari driver, who will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton next season, won from pole on Sunday, edging out Lando Norris and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Max Verstappen was handed a 20-second penalty, and finished sixth, meaning Ferrari leapfrogged Red Bull in the Formula One constructor standings.
It marked Sainz's seventh podium finish of the season, and his second victory - one that the Spaniard was set on clinching after his excellent qualifying session.
"It's incredible to see this crowd, I've been feeling their support all week and I feel like I’ve got a lot of fan support here in Mexico and they've given me a lot of strength," he said.
"Honestly, I really wanted this one, I needed it for myself, I wanted to get it done.
"I've been saying for a while I wanted one more win before leaving Ferrari and to do it here in front of this mega crowd is incredible.
"Now, four races left I want to enjoy as much as possible and if another one comes I will go for it."
Sainz relinquished the lead to Verstappen on the first lap, before the race was put under the safety car after a collision between Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda.
After the restart, Sainz swiftly passed Verstappen into Turn One, racing clear as the Dutchman and his title rival Norris battled behind him.
"I didn't prepare to be honest," Sainz said of overtaking Verstappen.
"I was just a bit annoyed at the start having lost position to him and I said I need to surprise him one way or another, as he's super difficult to pass, he's proven it many times.
"I was a bit far back but I had nothing to lose. I'm just going to send one down the inside.
"I've been confident in the braking to Turn One this weekend and I knew I could make it."