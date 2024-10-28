Motorsport

Mexican Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz Says 'I Needed This' As He Celebrates A Hard-Earned Victory

It marked Sainz's seventh podium finish of the season, and his second victory - one that the Spaniard was set on clinching after his excellent qualifying session

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Carlos-Sainz
Carlos Sainz celebrates in Mexico City
info_icon

Carlos Sainz celebrated a victory he "needed" after he claimed top spot at the Mexican Grand Prix. (More Motorsports News)

The Ferrari driver, who will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton next season, won from pole on Sunday, edging out Lando Norris and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen was handed a 20-second penalty, and finished sixth, meaning Ferrari leapfrogged Red Bull in the Formula One constructor standings.

It marked Sainz's seventh podium finish of the season, and his second victory - one that the Spaniard was set on clinching after his excellent qualifying session.

"It's incredible to see this crowd, I've been feeling their support all week and I feel like I’ve got a lot of fan support here in Mexico and they've given me a lot of strength," he said.

"Honestly, I really wanted this one, I needed it for myself, I wanted to get it done.

"I've been saying for a while I wanted one more win before leaving Ferrari and to do it here in front of this mega crowd is incredible.

"Now, four races left I want to enjoy as much as possible and if another one comes I will go for it."

Sainz relinquished the lead to Verstappen on the first lap, before the race was put under the safety car after a collision between Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda.

After the restart, Sainz swiftly passed Verstappen into Turn One, racing clear as the Dutchman and his title rival Norris battled behind him.

"I didn't prepare to be honest," Sainz said of overtaking Verstappen.

"I was just a bit annoyed at the start having lost position to him and I said I need to surprise him one way or another, as he's super difficult to pass, he's proven it many times.

"I was a bit far back but I had nothing to lose. I'm just going to send one down the inside.

"I've been confident in the braking to Turn One this weekend and I knew I could make it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Pakistan: Brendon McCullum Backs Ben Stokes To Bounce Back After Test Series Defeat
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI: IND-W Look To Overcome Batting Woes For Series Win
  3. No Gautam Gambhir? VVS Laxman All Set To Coach IND For T20I Series Against RSA: Report
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Tour Of South Africa: VVS Laxman To Coach Men In Blue During Proteas T20I Series
Football News
  1. Manchester United Sack Ten Hag: Numbers Behind Dutchman's Mid-Season Dismissal
  2. VfL Bochum 0-5 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Kompany Lauds 'Calm, Serious' Visitors
  3. Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Giminez Own Goal Snaps Visitors' Unbeaten Start - Data Debrief
  4. Inter Milan 4-4 Juventus: Simone Inzaghi Rues Missed Opportunities In Derby D'Italia Thriller
  5. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Arne Slot Pleased With Reds Comeback, But Gunners Were 'The Better Team'
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  2. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
  3. Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings. Here's Why
  4. J&K: One Militant Killed In Akhnoor Sector After Attack On Army Vehicle
  5. CJI Chandrachud Defends Meeting With PM Modi Amid Opposition Criticism
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later