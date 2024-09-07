Motorsport

Kimi Antonelli Mistakes Will Be Under The Microscope, Accepts Toto Wolff

The news broke merely 24 hours after the Italian made his debut in the opening practice session at Monza, impressing in his first few laps

Toto Wolff knows Kimi Antonelli's mistakes will be highlighted next year.
Toto Wolff understands that any mistakes made by Kimi Antonelli will be placed under the microscope, even more so than future team-mate George Russell experienced at Williams. (More Motorsport News)

Antonelli, who currently sits sixth in the Formula 2 drivers' championship, was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for Mercedes in the 2025 season last month. 

The news broke merely 24 hours after the Italian made his debut in the opening practice session at Monza, impressing in his first few laps. 

However, the 18-year-old's time behind the wheel quickly came to an end when he spun wildly entering the final corner of the track after just 10 minutes of running.

Before making the step up to Mercedes in 2022, future team-mate Russell spent three years with Williams, who found themselves as consistent back markers during his time there.

And while Wolff felt Russell's time with Williams should have been shorter, he acknowledged that his mistakes went largely unnoticed given the team's position in the constructors' championship, something that will be different for Antonelli.

“Obviously, maybe we’ve learned the lesson, George was maybe too long at Williams,” said Wolff.

“[He] did some of the mistakes at Williams where he was not so visible. Now we’ve fast-tracked Kimi, mistakes are going to be more visible because it’s in a Mercedes.

“But we’re absolutely ready for that investment, and having these two guys – full Mercedes juniors now in Formula 1 – is really great to see.

"It’s testament to the work of the junior team, looking at the minis today, the under-10s that are racing in karting.”

It took Russell 81 starts to claim his first triumph in the competition, coming in Sao Paulo two years ago. 

He has since claimed 13 podiums for Mercedes, securing a second career victory earlier this season at the Austrian Grand Prix.

And despite a nervy start to his F1 career, Russell is confident that any mistakes Antonelli makes will be crucial for his development.

“When I look back to when I was 18 years old, there’s obviously so much to learn,” Russell conceded.

“But I think, as a driver, you have the speed or you don’t have the speed, and I’m very confident Kimi has the speed.

“I think everybody on their journey is going to make mistakes, and that’s part of life and part of this sport. I’ve no doubt Kimi’s going to learn from [his FP1 at Monza].

“He’s definitely got the speed to help Mercedes get back to the front of the grid for next year onwards, and that’s why he’s going to be in the car alongside me next year.”

