Formula One: Toto Wolff, Max Verstappen To Maintain 'Open' Communication Over Mercedes Move

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he and Max Verstappen have agreed to keep communications open with a view to a potential blockbuster move in the future. (More Motorsport News)
Verstappen has emerged as the dominant force in Formula One since beating Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to his first driver's championship title in 2021, winning two further crowns and leading Lando Norris in the standings this year.
However, the Dutchman has repeatedly cast doubt upon his long-term future with Red Bull, suggesting ahead of last week's Dutch Grand Prix that he was more than halfway through his F1 career.
When Hamilton confirmed he would join Ferrari for 2025 in January, Mercedes were strongly linked with a move for Verstappen amid a turbulent time for Red Bull.
Red Bull chief Christian Horner was accused – and later cleared – of sexual harassment and coercive behaviour by a female team employee, with his relationship with Verstappen reportedly becoming strained.
Wolff admits there was a moment where the deal seemed possible, though Mercedes are now expected to confirm Andrea Kimi Antonelli as George Russell's team-mate for 2025.
"Red Bull was the dominant car at the beginning of the season," Wolff told BBC Sport. "And that changed a bit. It's Max Verstappen dominant at the moment.
"And the relationships were dysfunctional. I'm not sure they are back in a great place, but it is what it is.
"There was a moment, or there was an opportunity, to at least have conversations of what it could be in the future, and this is what we did."
Asked if Verstappen could join the Silver Arrows for 2026, when wide-ranging regulation changes take effect, Wolff responded: "Much too early.
"For the benefit of our drivers next year, I don't want to have any conversations about 2026 or beyond, because we very much hope that the 2025 lineup will be the lineup going forward.
"We have not given each other any, let's say, timings.
"It is more like, keep the communication channel open, while knowing that his priority is to make it function with Red Bull and our priority will be to make it function with the two drivers we have."