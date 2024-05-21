Motorsport

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch

The eighth race of the 2024 Formula One season - the Monaco Grand Prix is finally here! Check the race timings, streaming options, and all details before the race begins

X | F1
Team Red Bull celebrates Max Verstappen's victory at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. Photo: X | F1
info_icon

After witnessing yet another dominant run of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Imola, the 2024 Formula One season is back with its sixth race of the season, the Monaco Grand Prix - the home of the Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc, scheduled for the weekend of May 25. (More Motorsport News)

In tribute to the legend Ayrton Senna, a lot of beautiful things are unfolding this weekend, one of which is McLaren's special livery. Lando Norris who finished second on the podium at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and Oscar Piastri will drive a Senna-inspired car on the 3.337 km street circuit of Monaco.

The 2024 Formula One season has once again highlighted Red Bull's commanding presence on the tracks with the Dutchman triumphing in five out of the seven races held so far. Amongst the sea of the Austrian's victories, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Norris stand out as the only non-Red Bull drivers to celebrate a Grand Prix, not only this season but also in the past two seasons.

Since claiming his first Grand Prix win at the Miami Grand Prix, Lando Norris has gained a newfound form. It was evident in his challenge posted against Max in Imola.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:

24 May, Friday:

Free practice 1 - 17:00 - 18:00 Local Time

Free practice 2 - 20:30 - 21:30 Local Time

25 May, Saturday:

Free practice 3 - 16:00 - 17:00 Local Time

Qualification - 19:30 - 20:30 Local Time

26 May, Sunday:

Main Race - 18:30 - 20:30 Local Time

Where To Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024?

In India, the 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024 will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and F1 TV Pro.

F1TV Pro will also require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and an immersive track map.

Unfortunately, there will be no live terrestrial telecast of F1 races in India this season.

Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 F1 races across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.

