Motorsport

Formula 1: Mclaren To Discuss Whether To Prioritise Norris Over Piastri, Says Zak Brown

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has said meetings will take place during Formula One's summer break to discuss whether to prioritise Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri for the remainder of the season

Oscas-Piastri-Lando-Norris-In-McLaren
McLaren are to discuss whether Lando Norris will be prioritised over Oscar Piastri in the summer
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has said meetings will take place during Formula One's summer break to discuss whether to prioritise Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri for the remainder of the season. (More Motorsport News)

The issue arose following last week's Hungarian Grand Prix, which saw Piastri's maiden win in Formula One overshadowed by Norris' radio spat with the pit wall. 

Piastri had led much of the race before a bizarre pit-stop call by McLaren allowed Norris to take the lead, but was ordered to give the position back to his team-mate. 

Norris initially refused to do so, but with three laps remaining, handed the place back to the Australian as McLaren secured a first one-two since Monza in 2021. 

Piastri's win at the Hungaroring made him the seventh different winner in 2024. It is the 16th different year with at least seven winners, the first since 2012 (eight).

But one of Norris' protestations before giving the position back was his battle with Max Verstappen in the Driver's Championship. 

Despite scoring his eighth podium of the season in Hungary, the Brit remains 76 points behind the three-time world champion. 

Brown, who wasn't on the pit wall in Hungary but is back for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, said the decision would ultimately fall to team principal Andrea Stella.

He told Sky Sports F1: "That's ultimately going to be Andrea's call. We want to get through the first half of the season, see where we end up this weekend.

"I think the Constructors' Championship, while it's definitely not going to be easy, is well within reach.

"I think the challenge on the drivers' front is Max's bad days are second and third places, so (it's difficult) to make those claw backs that we're making on the constructors' that we can do because (Sergio) Perez is struggling at the moment, we also know he's capable of turning it on at any moment.

"That will be something I think we discuss over the summer break."

McLaren's recent pace and form has seen them have a driver on the podium in the last nine races, cutting the gap to Red Bull in the Constructor's Championship. 

The British team have another excellent opportunity to cut the gap in Spa, with Norris' championship rival Verstappen receiving a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race by exceeding his engine allowance for the season.

But the Dutchman topped the first practice on Friday, with Piastri finishing 0.531 seconds behind with Norris down in ninth, 0.512secs off his McLaren team-mate.

And Verstappen's showing has left Brown refusing to rule out the possibility of the three-time world champion claiming an eighth win of the season. 

"It's a tricky track with how much downforce you want versus speed," Brown said.

"You have to assume Max is on for pole, which is P11.

"It would be a big mistake to think he can't go from P11 to P1 but we have to take every advantage you can."

